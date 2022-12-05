Emergency Operations Planning Virtual Training

The purpose of this two-day training is to help create, modify, or update your school’s Emergency Operations Plan. The training will assist schools to prevent, prepare, respond, and recover from a threat, hazard, or incident.

This virtual 2-day training should involve your school safety teams, which include school staff, law enforcement officers, fire/rescue, and emergency managers.

Contact Scott Stemper to register at scott.stemper@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4053.

The EOP Training Flyer linked here contains more information about the virtual training.