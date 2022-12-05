MDC in partnership with NRCS to offer technical and financial assistance to farmers and landowners in northeastern Missouri

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) invites farmers and landowners to apply to receive technical and financial assistance through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). Programs are offered by county, and applications must be received by Jan. 13, 2023, to be considered for this round of funding. Available projects and associated counties in northeastern Missouri are as follows:

Grassland Bird and Grazing Lands Enhancement Initiative (Adair and Sullivan)

This project assists landowners in incorporating native warm season forages on privately owned grazing operations and other lands. Native grasses provide excellent drought resistant forage for livestock during the summer months when cool-season grasses are dormant. They also provide important habitat for grassland birds and other wildlife. Through this program, MDC provides 25-90% additional financial assistance for implementation of practices such as planting native warm season grasses.

Precision Farm Data and Strategic Buffer Project (Macon, Randolph, and Saline)

This project focuses on utilizing on-farm yield data to identify non-profitable or marginal cropland acres to strategically establish field borders, pollinator habitat, wetlands and more to maximize profitability while improving water quality and wildlife habitat. Through this program, yield data, soil data, and farm budgets can be used to highlight areas on a farm that either are not profitable or that cause logistical challenges in farming. Once these areas are identified, planners can match these targeted areas to habitat practices that best fit a farm’s operation and production goals. A one-time incentive payment of $300 per acre will be provided by MDC for enrollment of wildlife-friendly field borders planted with native grasses and wildflowers.

Questions regarding these programs can be directed to the Private Land Conservationist in each eligible county or at local USDA Service Centers. To contact a Private Land Conservationist, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok. To find local USDA offices, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NE.