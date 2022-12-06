GF Institute Launches Cannabis Workforce Development Programs For Retail, Cultivation, and Manufacturing Professionals
Standardized Credentials Validate Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies Across the Cannabis Supply Chain
After piloting the GFI Certificate Programs with 300+ employees across more than 40 different companies, we know these programs will have a real impact on the cannabis industry”VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a year of intensive program development in partnership with 40+ leading cannabis operators, GF Institute is launching three cannabis certificate programs designed to ensure workers have the foundational knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to succeed within the fastest-growing sectors of the cannabis industry today.
— Gil Christie, Chairman of GF Institute
With significant numbers of professionals coming into cannabis for the first time, and many employees changing positions and companies on a regular basis, it can be difficult for employers to decipher what people really know just by looking at a resume or business card. This has created an environment in which cannabis misinformation runs rampant, poor service is too often the norm, product quality is not as high as it should be, and employee turnover is high.
“The GF Institute credentials have been designed to be the industry standard for training and validating core competency within cannabis retail, cultivation, and manufacturing.” said Max Simon, Green Flower CEO. “Individuals who take these programs will level up their knowledge, skills, and abilities in a verifiable, industry-accepted way that stands out to employers and peers alike.”
These three cannabis credentials are focused on the fasting-growing job-sectors of the cannabis industry today:
- Dispensary Associate Certificate (DAC)
- Manufacturing Agent Certificate (MAC)
- Cultivation Technician Certificate (CTC)
Each program contains six hours of expert-led online courses, a final exam consisting of 50 multiple choice questions (passing score is 70% or more), and an official GFI Certificate & digital badge upon completion.
Passing the exam automatically grants GFI Membership, which gives the Certificate-holder access to the Employer Network filled with companies looking to hire people with this type of training and credential, new continuing education opportunities, and a vibrant community of passionate cannabis professionals.
GFI is partnering with leading cannabis-industry job board, CareersinCannabis.com. Utilized by top cannabis companies, the Careers in Cannabis platform automatically imports and displays GFI digital badges on your profile, improving Certificate holders’ ranking for relevant jobs —ensuring their application is viewed by more employers.
“After piloting the GFI Certificate Programs with 300+ employees across more than 40 different companies, we know these programs will have a real impact on the cannabis industry”, said Gil Christie, Chairman of GF Institute. “97% of learners said the programs developed their knowledge of cannabis, 95% said the training helped them with their day-to-day job duties, and 84% said they would have stayed at their previous employer longer if the certificates had been made available to them.”
Tuition is $199 per GFI Certificate Program, which includes the online training and exam. To celebrate the launch of the GFI Credentials, each Certificate Program is 50% off until the end of the year ($97). The exam-only option to achieve certification is available for just $35 through the end of the year, before going to $49 next year.
To learn more about the GFI Certificate Programs and how to enroll, visit: www.gfinstitute.org
About the GF Institute
GF Institute (GFI) was formed in 2021 by Green Flower, and a consortium of 40+ cannabis industry companies & leaders, to develop and maintain standardized credentials for the cannabis industry. These standards are overseen by three independent Steering & Advisory Committees (SAC) designed to ensure that workers can attain and demonstrate a core level of competency and skill in each cannabis sector.
Adam Summers
Green Flower
+1 708-223-2336
adam.summers@green-flower.com