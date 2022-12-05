Submit Release
Eight apply for La Plata County Court judgeship

Monday, November 28, 2022

            The Sixth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at the La Plata County Courthouse on Dec. 9, 2022, to consider candidates for a vacancy on the Sixth Judicial District Court. Eight candidates have applied for this vacancy. They are Anthony Baca and Matt Margeson, both of Dolores; William Baird of West Sacramento, Calif.; Vance Davis, Jason Eley, and Christian Hatfield, all of Durango; Anthony Edwards of Silverton; and Reid Stewart of Hesperus.

            The rules of procedure for the Sixth Judicial District Nominating Commission require that the names of all applicants be made public when the application period is closed. The application period has now passed and public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited. Comments may be directed to any member of the Commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, Colo. 80203, and to judicial.vacancies@judicial.state.co.us no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2022.

 

