Volume.com to Livestream Warren Haynes's Christmas Jam With Phil Lesh and Friends, Tyler Childers, Gov't Mule + More

Feat. John Scofield, Rob Barraco, John Molo, Brothers Osborne, Dinosaur Jr. Hiss Golden Messenger, Audley Freed, Scott Metzger, Katie Jacoby, and Mike Barnes

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's Christmas Jam live from Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville is sold out, but you can now livestream Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10 from your couch. Volume.com will stream the shows in gorgeous 4K and all funds raised will be donated to the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

This year's lineup features performances by Phil Lesh and Friends (feat. Warren Haynes, John Scofield, Rob Barraco, and John Molo), Tyler Childers, Gov't Mule, Brothers Osborne, and Dinosaur Jr. Plus Special Guests Hiss Golden Messenger (Solo), Audley Freed, Scott Metzger, Katie Jacoby, Mike Barnes and more.

For the first time, the Friday Pre-Jam at The Orange Peel will be livestreamed and offered as a bonus to all Christmas Jam stream purchasers at no additional cost.

Curated and presented by Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer, and revered guitarist Warren Haynes, the Christmas Jam is a one-of-a-kind music marathon. Since its inception in 1988, the concert has provided an opportunity for the performing artists, audience, and the local community to give back during the holiday season as Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity’s most significant annual contributor. For more than 20 years, Haynes – an Asheville native – has worked closely with the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. To date, 40+ houses have been built with proceeds from the Jam and more than 2.7 million dollars has been raised, including a record-breaking half-million dollars marking one of the largest-ever contributions to the organization. In addition to supporting the construction of new energy-efficient homes, proceeds also go towards purchasing and developing land to build entire Habitat neighborhoods – such as the 25-house Hudson Hills neighborhood in West Asheville (the subdivision was named in honor of Warren and his wife Stefani’s son Hudson), a 21-house community in Arden (South Asheville) and a 12-family neighborhood of Curry Court in Candler.

Christmas Jam’s rich history continues to grow year after year and has seen unforgettable musical moments from past performers including The Allman Brothers Band, Ann Wilson, The Avett Brothers, Blackberry Smoke, Blues Traveler, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bob Weir, Branford Marsalis, Coheed & Cambria, Counting Crows, Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, The Doobie Brothers, Eric Church, Gov’t Mule, Grace Potter, Hot Tuna, Jackson Browne, James Johnson, Jason Isbell, Joe Bonamassa, John Paul Jones, John Scofield, Johnny Winter, Marco Benevento, Michael Franti, Michael McDonald, moe., O.A.R., Peter Frampton, Phil Lesh, Ray LaMontagne, Sheryl Crow, Steve Miller Band, The String Cheese Incident, Taj Mahal Trio, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trey Anastasio, Umphrey’s McGee, Widespread Panic and many more.

Reserve Christmas Jam livestream tickets at XMasJam.Volume.com