Popular Twitch Show Never Log Off Welcomes New Host

A celebration of diversity, the show is hosted by three transgender women and an Afro-Latino man

Never Log Off

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hit Twitch Podcast, Never Log Off, hosted by Ontario/New York-based DJ and performing artist Cole James Cash, (@grifter160) along with Economist Scarlett Star (@Queer_Money) and Cille (@schiyotv) are excited to announce that starting mid-December, they will be joined by online creator and streamer Nikola Ophan (@Miss_Nikola).

Nikola, or Nikki, is a branding expert, well known for her online content and Twitch streaming. She has guest hosted the show a number of times, most recently co hosting the 13hr long Black Friday fundraising stream, to much success. A trans woman herself, Ophan consistently attempts to uplift and create a community for trans people in her spaces and content.

"As an adult film star, especially a trans one, it's hard to find sfw spaces where I'm not stigmatized,” says Ophan. “But on this show, I can pop on, talk with friends and meet people from vastly different backgrounds without being judged!"

Ophan will join Cash and Star starting Monday, December 19th at 6pm.

“We are so excited to have Nikki join us on the show,” says co-host Cash. “She's a lively host, bringing excitement and a litany of bizarre stories that uplifts the trans community as well as entertains it"

The podcast airs weekdays at 6pm on Twitch. A sequel to their hit podcast series Log Off Already, the show has had a handful of interesting and exciting guests, including the well known subject of Netflix’s series Inventing Anna, Anna Delvey and Transgender womens MMA fighter Alana Mclaughlin. Episodes address current event issues, reality TV, and gaming.

A celebration of diversity, the show is hosted by three transgender women and an Afro-Latino man.

