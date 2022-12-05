Books for Everyone: The Best Books of 2022 are here
500 books to chose from, 100 featured books, 25 authors highlighted from the GAB TALKS podcast
The Last Minute Holiday Gift Guide 2022 is a beautiful coffee table magazine with compelling book choices for everyone on your list!”GLEN RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Last Minute Holiday Gift Guide 2022 will be officially released on December 10, 2022 by The Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award. It includes 500 books and 100 featured. In addition, 25 authors from The GAB TALKS Podcast are highlighted in the issue.
— Ted Olczak
The former New York Times Book Review Managing Director David Nudo has written our lead article: "Holiday Book Picks."
"Another incredible success propelling the independent press and author marketplace forward," said Publisher Ted Olczak. "The Last Minute Holiday Gift Guide 2022 is a beautiful coffee table magazine with compelling book choices for everyone on your list!" The magazine will be on sale digitally on issuu.com, Zinio, Zinio for Libraries, Zinio Unlimited, Scribd, and accessible from 30 different apps. The print and digital issue can be found on the publisher’s website, https://www.independentpressaward.com/subscribe; $10 of every annual subscription will be donated to the Red Cross or March of Dimes.
Librarians and booksellers can receive free digital copies. For additional information, contact the Publisher Ted Olczak at ted@gabbybookawards.com or at (973) 969-1899.
David Nudo is the former Managing Director of The New York Times Book Review; the former Vice-president and Publisher of Publishers Weekly; the ex-president of Publishers Advertising and Marketing Association (PAMA); and the founder of Literary-a-Go-Go.
The Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award have both entered their seventh year of recognizing excellent books, serving the publishing community worldwide.
Last month, Publisher Ted Olczak said, “The Holiday Gift Guide 2022” is the perfect resource to locate and purchase the best book for everyone on your gift list this year, including yourself!” https://www.prlog.org/12940899.html Due to the tremendous response of our November Holiday Gift Guide 2022, six more themed editions have been scheduled. Each aims to meet the overwhelming desire of authors to promote their books to the trade and to consumers. Inaugural rates apply until December 30th, https://www.independentpressaward.com/advertise
GAB TALKS is on over 20+ streaming services including: iHeartRadio, Pandora, Audible, and Apple. With the spring announcement of the 2023 Independent Press Awards, GAB TALKS will be issuing new author interviews of independently published books every Thursday.
