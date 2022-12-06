Desert Botanicals® Launches Megan’s Healing Massage and Body Oil Developed in Partnership with Megan’s Oasis
Megan's Healing Massage and Body oil was developed with Megan Bjorkman, LMT to create a product with unbeatable performance that leverages the benefits of a unique combination of natural ingredients.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Botanicals® announces the launch of MEGAN’S Healing Massage and Body Oil with Ashwagandha, Arnica, Jojoba, Vitamin E as well as other helpful premium natural ingredients. MEGAN’S formula was developed as a partnership between Desert Botanicals technical team and Megan Bjorkman founder and owner of Megan’s Oasis located in Scottsdale, Arizona. By combining Ashwagandha Oil from India, Arnica Oil from Canada with traditional oils from the Sonoran Desert, MEGAN’S Healing Massage and Body oil provides a premium massage and skin care experience maximizing relaxation, rejuvenation, moisturization for treating dry skin and efficient diffusion.
“We are very excited to launch MEGAN’s Healing Massage and Body Oil,” said John Ritchie President of Desert Botanicals. “Our first skin care and massage product was developed in close collaboration with Megan Bjorkman, LMT to create a premium massage oil to offer unbeatable performance enabled by leveraging the beneficial properties of a unique combination of extraordinary natural ingredients. Moreover, it’s exciting to add another product developed with local experts in hair, massage, and skin treatment here in Arizona. It is something we seek to continue to do as our business grows.”
Megan Bjorkman continued, “Ever since I’ve been a licensed massage therapist, I’ve dreamed of having a product line based on my inspiration and that creates the perfect consumer and customer experience. I love the end result; I not only use it on my clients but also every day for moisturizing and restoring my skin. Ashwagandha reduces stress and relaxes, Arnica speeds up recovery time while absorbing quickly in the skin, and Jojoba and Prickly Pear’s phyto-nutritive healing properties are well established. Their combination creates a topical skin oil that cannot be beat.”
On working with Desert Botanicals to create MEGAN’S Healing Massage and Body Oil, Megan added, “working and collaborating with Desert Botanicals has been such a pleasure. They were very respectful of my vision for the product while adding their knowledge of desert succulents and technical know-how to create a product everyone will love. I also appreciate they are committed to avoiding harsh chemicals in their formulations.”
MEGAN’S Healing Massage and Body Oil is available for purchase at Desert Botanicals on-line store: www.dbotanicals.com/shop, at Megan’s Oasis Spa in Scottsdale and at Sip & Shop in Gilbert, Arizona: https://www.facebook.com/sipandshoparizona
About Desert Botanicals
Founded in Arizona in 2019 by a Ph.D. Chemist from the University of Southern California and a University of Chicago M.B.A., Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair and skin care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the way in taking the personal care industry in a new direction.
Desert Botanicals’ Mission Statement incorporates three key elements:
• To create the finest hair and skin care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology.
• To utilize ingredients that reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert
• To assist areas of need in our community.
We’re committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That’s why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.
www.dbotanicals.com
About Megan Bjorkman, LMT and Megan’s Oasis
Megan’s Oasis is located on an Equestrian Property in Scottsdale, Arizona. Megan’s spa is designed to provide the ultimate relaxation and therapeutic experience. After experiencing a transformational massage, Megan Marie, LMT, found her calling for therapeutic bodywork. She trained at the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts in Tempe, Arizona, and has been practicing massage and other modalities since 2007. Her love of the Sonoran Desert, horseback riding, and healthy living inspired the formulation of Megan’s Healing Massage and Body Oil.
www.megansoasis.com
