Center for Pet Safety Awards a 5 Star Crash Test Rating to Säker's Ascension Harness

Center for Pet Safety

Center for Pet Safety

Säker’s new safety harness earns Top Honors from Center for Pet Safety

The Ascension harness was an obvious labor of love for Säker. Achieving CPS Certification is meaningful to pet owners.”
— Lindsey A. Wolko, Founder, Center for Pet Safety
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today awarded the Ascension Harness by Säker a 5 Star Crash Test Rating.

CPS is leading the first scientific approach to pet product safety and the Harness Crash Test Protocol and Rating System provides essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2013 Harness Crashworthiness Study, conducted by Center for Pet Safety outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel harnesses offer crash protection.

“The Ascension harness was an obvious labor of love for Säker”, said Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “We welcome pet product brands when they step forward to participate in this important independent certification program. Achieving CPS Certification is meaningful to pet owners.”

Center for Pet Safety encourages manufacturers interested in participating in this rigorous testing and performance program to contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.

To learn more about the Center for Pet Safety mission, become a Sponsor or to make a direct contribution visit http://www.CenterforPetSafety.org, contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.

About the Center for Pet Safety®:
The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org.

Lindsey Wolko
Center for Pet Safety
+1 800-324-3659
info@centerforpetsafety.org

Säker Ascension Harness Certification Test 75#



