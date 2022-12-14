Compeer Turns to COMET® Informatics to Maximize its Behavioral and Mental Health Services
Higher level of data analytics will increase mentor to client connections and improve overall efficiency
Collecting client, program, and system level information in a single database will allow Compeer to improve outcomes and even increase funding”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly 50 years, Compeer Rochester has connected individuals and families with mentoring, intentional friendship, and other supportive relationships with care providers to improve mental wellness. The Compeer model has been replicated throughout the US and Australia, with additional affiliates in Canada and the United Kingdom. Compeer Rochester and COMET Informatics have partnered together to leverage the tools of the COMET Data System to help Compeer modernize and scale its ability to provide those services, and capture data needed to better prove outcomes for participants.
The dedicated staff at Compeer have diligently managed tasks such as program enrollment, mentoring meeting notes and other daily activities through manual, duplicative, time consuming, systems for decades. After collaborative discussions with the team at Pittsford based software company, COMET Informatics, the teams have configured COMET to collect and organize Compeer’s data to maximize clarity through COMET’s built-in reporting tools and design export options that will allow for direct reporting to funders like Monroe County’s Office of Mental Health.
“At a time when staff and financial resources are limited, it’s even more important for us to be efficient with our processes. COMET is the tool we have needed to make a bigger impact among those who depend on us, our students, veterans, and their families. We are excited to transition from dated software and manual processes to a more accessible and robust platform and be able to formally demonstrate the impact of Compeer’s services on our participants and community,” said Sara Passamonte, Executive Director, Compeer Rochester (NY).
By transitioning Compeer operations to the COMET system, Compeer can now manage client and volunteer records and relationships, collect, and monitor program level information and observe how the data being collected aligns the services with the overall mission from a single software platform. “Collecting person, program and systems level data in a single database allows our partners, like Compeer, to quickly and efficiently use their data for everything from improving individual outcomes to providing current and potential funders with the data points that matter to them,” said Andrew Remillard, Director of Business Development, COMET.
The Rochester community, like those all over the country, is using data and working collectively and passionately to improve the lives of their neighbors.
About COMET® Informatics
COMET 4 Children (COMET Informatics) works with educators, parents, program providers, policymakers, and researchers to support informed decision-making via a child-centric data system to raise organizational quality and improve outcomes for kids. Since 2008, COMET has been working with its partner, Children's Institute, to support the social/emotional health and success of children and youth.
COMET Media Contact: Andrew Remillard, Director of Business Development
andrew.remillard@comet4children.com
About Compeer
Compeer is an internationally recognized mental wellness model and organization driven by volunteers. Through the power of human connection, Compeer serves as a bridge to better wellness and community integration for youth, adults, families, and veterans.
Compeer Media Contact: Sara Passamonte Executive Director
spassamonte@compeerrochester.org
