Augusta Adult and Community Education Partner with Literacy Volunteers of Kennebec

(Picture Left to Right: Kayla Sikora, Director of Augusta Adult and Community Education, Virginia Marriner, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Kennebec, and Kelli Gilzow Stowell, Community Enrichment Coordinator at Augusta Adult and Community Education)

Augusta Adult and Community Education is pleased to announce their partnership with Literacy Volunteers of Kennebec to provide literacy support in the classroom for learners who have been identified with low literacy levels. Literacy Volunteers of Kennebec will work with students individually and/or in small groups to help them with reading comprehension and assigned classroom work.

In addition to volunteering in the classroom, Literacy Volunteers will also be partnering with Augusta Adult and Community Education and the Buker Community Center to offer Community Scrabble Events. Participants can play individually or with a team and we will host a Scrabble Tournament on April 1st, 2023.

Literacy Volunteers of Kennebec and Augusta Adult and Community Education were both participants in the United Way of Kennebec Valley’s IMPACT2032, a process to develop a vision to improve the lives of the people of Kennebec County across the domains of health, education and financial stability. It is through this type of partnership and working together that we can improve the well-being of our community.

“Partnering with Literacy Volunteers offers an extra layer of support that many of our students need. Being able to provide our students with free tutoring is a step in the right direction to help our students achieve their education goals. Taking our partnership with Literacy Volunteers a step further and offering Community Scrabble Events is another way to help promote lifelong learning and community engagement. I believe in the power and importance of lifelong learning and community engagement. As the director of Augusta Adult and Community Education, I could not be more excited about this partnership.” -Kayla Sikora, Director of Augusta Adult and Community Education

“To be able to bring Scrabble back to our community is exciting. LV Scrabble Events have not taken place since March of 2020. Tutoring is exceptional for our students but Scrabble is fun!”- Kelli Gilzow Stowell, Community Enrichment Coordinator at Augusta Adult and Community Education

“Literacy Volunteers of Kennebec is very pleased to be able to continue a collaborative relationship with Augusta Adult and Community Education. The Memorandum of Understanding with Augusta Adult and Community Education supports a strong collaboration with the teaching staff and Director of Augusta Adult Education to provide literacy support.

Improving adult literacy can have a significant positive impact. Adults with less education are more likely to have incomes below the poverty threshold and in the general Kennebec Valley area of those age 25 and older, nearly one-third (29%) of those without a high school diploma are living in poverty. This collaboration can help to change those numbers for the better, helping people to have equal access to education.”- Virginia Marriner, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Kennebec