Banyan Treatment Centers Introduces Telehealth Services in Delaware

Due to the overwhelming need to receive treatment, we are proud to announce our addiction and mental health treatment via telehealth in the state of Delaware.

DELAWARE, UNITES STATES, December 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the overwhelming need for patients to receive treatment virtually post-pandemic, Banyan Delaware is proud to announce they will now be offering addiction and mental health treatment via telehealth in the state of Delaware.Banyan’s telehealth services are ideal for adults battling substance use, mental health, and co-occurring disorders. Banyan offers specialized programs like Military and Veterans in Recovery (MVIR) to service members and veterans, Faith in Recovery for patients who want to follow a faith-based treatment plan, and Nourish in Recovery, a program for patients battling an eating disorder.Banyan Centers is a network of nationwide facilities providing treatment catered to the needs of the patient with individualized treatment plans. Both inpatient and outpatient levels of care are available. You can be sure that you or your loved ones receive the best treatment available with trained staff who care about their patients.In order to access Banyan’s telehealth services, you will need internet access as well as a device with a camera so that you can use our HIPPA-compliant video conferencing system.Banyan Treatment Centers has polished their telehealth program and it is now readily available for Delaware residents. Benefits of telehealth include the following:Case management servicesSupport from staff for continued care and evaluationIndividual counselingFamily counselingAddiction educationIntervention servicesMonitoringOur Telehealth treatment for substance use and mental health treatment at Banyan includes:Free bio-psychosocial assessment upon admissionTherapy sessions are offered on Monday, Wednesday, and ThursdayOperation times from 6 pm-9 pm ESTBenefits of TelehealthThere are many benefits to using Banyan’s telehealth services. Patients can receive treatment from anywhere, without leaving the comfort of their own home. This method eliminates travel time and costs associated with traveling, provides comfortability and convenience, as well as creates flexibility for patients who may otherwise not be able to receive treatment at all. For patients who have completed a more intensive level of care, telehealth is an easy transition into living a sober lifestyle, while still receiving treatment.About Banyan DelawareLocated in historic Milford, Delaware, and centrally located in the state, Banyan Delaware is the 14th location nationwide. Banyan Delaware offers its patients an array of treatment options and methods to get sober. This includes detox, residential, PHP, IOP, and now telehealth. Some methods Banyan Delaware utilizes include 12 Step, CBT, DBT, SMART Recovery, MVIR, family programs, biofeedback therapy and more.To learn more about our Telehealth Program, visit our website at www.BanyanTelehealth.com . Banyan continues to strive to improve the lives of individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. See the organization's media section or Banyan's blogs on www.banyancenters.com . If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or an eating disorder, please call us today at (877) 836-7614.