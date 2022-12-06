Submit Release
Talius announces Ana Laura Fernández as its newest board member

Ana Laura Fernández

Ms. Ana Laura Fernández

Ms. Fernández brings two decades of experience leading international impact financing and

— Robert Seaman, CEO
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talius, Canada’s premier manufacturer of energy-efficient exterior-mounted window coverings, storm, and security solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Ana Laura Fernández as its newest board member. Ms. Fernández replaces Isabel Martinez Lechuga in the role.

Ms. Fernández is the Deputy Director of Impact Investing for Fondo de Fondos, a specialized investment firm in Mexico that invests in Private Equity, Venture Capital, Energy & Infrastructure, and Social & Environmental Impact Investment Funds. Currently, Fondo de Fondos has commitments of one billion dollars in more than 86 funds.

As Deputy Director of Impact Investing, Ms. Fernández is responsible for the impact strategy of Fondo de Fondos, and leads the Latam Impact Fund, including all investor relations. Prior to joining Fondo de Fondos, Ms. Fernández spent more than 18 years leading Financing and Investment Programs for Mexico’s Development Bank Nacional Financiera. While there, she participated in the design and administration of several programs including Supply Chain Development, the Green Bank Program, and the Venture Capital Program in which she administrated the investment of more than 50 seed and venture capital funds.

“Ms. Fernández’s extensive experience in private equity and institutional impact investing represents exactly the skills Talius needs as we continue to scale,” says Talius CEO Robert Seaman. “Talius is an ESG-driven company building a global brand, and Ms. Fernández specializes in strengthening small and medium-sized companies through an ESG lens. I am confident Ms. Fernández’s unique blend of skills will play an integral role in helping Talius achieve its goals.”

“In addition to Ms. Fernández’s experience in Impact Investing, she will also bring to the board a deep understanding of the Latin American market,” says Frank Christiaens, Talius Chair. “That insight and experience will prove invaluable as Talius continues its expansion beyond the North American Market. We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Fernández to the Talius Team.”

Ms. Fernández holds both a BA and a postgraduate degree in Finance from Tec de Monterrey. She is a frequent speaker at International events including the VC Latam Summit in Miami, the World Agritech Summit in Sao Paulo, Col Capital Summit in Bogotá, SOCAP in San Francisco, and the FLII in Mérida and Guatemala.

Ms. Fernández’s appointment to the Talius board is effective immediately.

About Talius

Talius is a BC-based manufacturer of premium window covering and security solutions. Talius is owned by UpperStage.Capital, a private equity firm that operationalizes ESG for long-term performance, advantages, and success. Through UpperStage’s support, Talius has embarked on a mission to elevate its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices to meet global standards. Talius’ rollshutters protect schools and commercial buildings against vandalism and theft. Talius’ Habitat Screens reduce the heat absorption of residential and office buildings during sunny periods and heat waves, thereby reducing AC energy consumption by up to 50%. Learn more about Talius at talius.com.

About UpperStage.Capital

UpperStage.Capital is growth equity, for good: an impact-focused Private Equity investor with hands-on management applying ESG strategies to the lower middle market. UpperStage invests in Canadian companies with $2-8M net EBITDA with great export potential. UpperStage was founded in 2020 by a team of veteran cleantech and impact venture capital investors with decades of experience operating and managing multinational corporations throughout Asia, South America, and Europe. Learn more about UpperStage at UpperStage.Capital.

