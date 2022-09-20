Talius announces Dawn Nigro as newest board member
Ms. Nigro brings with her years of senior leadership experience in the building materials and manufacturing industries
“Dawn has an impressive depth of experience ... She is exceptional at strengthening both the commercial and operational sides of businesses to unlock growth and profitability".”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talius, Canada’s premier manufacturer of energy-efficient exterior-mounted window coverings, storm, and security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dawn Nigro as its newest board member.
Ms. Nigro is a senior executive with a deep and diverse leadership background that includes several divisional president and executive leadership roles in the infrastructure, building materials, and manufacturing industries for companies such as Armtec, Henry Company and GE Plastics. Most recently she was the President of NRB Modular Solutions, the largest modular building solutions provider in Canada. There she helped address homelessness by delivering social and affordable housing up to 50% faster and with greater cost certainty than conventional construction. Prior to holding that position, Ms. Nigro was the Executive Vice President, Clients and Markets of WSP Canada, one of the world’s largest engineering consulting firms.
“Dawn has an impressive depth of experience that is perfectly suited to helping us take Talius to the next level,” says Frank Christiaens, Chairman of Talius. “She is exceptional at strengthening both the commercial and operational sides of businesses to unlock growth and profitability. And her years of success in related fields will be an exceptional asset in helping the team.”
“Dawn’s experience is unparalleled,” says Robert Seaman, Talius CEO. “In her last role, Dawn led the company on its continued expansion by building key strategic relationships. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand Talius into key markets across the US and Canada.”
Ms. Nigro holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo. She is a GE 6 Sigma Master Black Belt and lives in Toronto, ON. Her appointment to the Talius Board is effective immediately.
About Talius
Talius is a BC-based manufacturer of premium window covering and security solutions. Talius is owned by UpperStage.Capital, a private equity firm that operationalizes ESG for long-term performance, advantages, and success. Through UpperStage’s support, Talius has embarked on a mission to elevate its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices to meet with global standards. Talius’ rollshutters protect schools and commercial buildings against vandalism and theft. Talius’ Habitat Screens reduce the heat absorption of residential and office buildings during sunny periods and heatwaves, thereby reducing AC energy consumption by up to 50%. Learn more about Talius at talius.com.
About UpperStage.Capital
UpperStage.Capital is growth equity, for good: an impact-focused Private Equity investor with hands-on management applying ESG strategies to the lower middle market. UpperStage invests in Canadian companies with $2-8M net EBITDA with great export potential. UpperStage was founded in 2020 by a team of veteran cleantech and impact venture capital investors with decades of experience operating and managing multinational corporations throughout Asia, South America, and Europe. Learn more about UpperStage at UpperStage.Capital.
Tani Rademaker
Talius
+1 250-832-7777
tanir@talius.com