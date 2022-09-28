Talius announces Isabel Martinez as newest board member
Ms. Martinez is an economist and entrepreneur with extensive experience in private equity and real estate.
Isabel’s familiarity with the Latin American markets is key to Talius gaining a better understanding about its growth options south of the U.S. border”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talius, Canada’s premier manufacturer of energy-efficient exterior-mounted window coverings, storm, and security solutions, is pleased to announce Isabel Martínez as its newest board member.
— Frank Christiaens
Ms. Martínez is the Vice President of Investment for BID Capital, a private equity and growth capital fund subsidiary of BID Group Mexico, located in Mexico City, Mexico. Ms. Martínez leads the team at BID Capital in the analysis, valuation, investment, management, and disposition of new business ventures. During her career, Ms. Martínez has also worked across the real estate industry, doing investment analysis, development overview, fundraising, investor relations, and asset management, throughout several different asset types and development stages.
“Isabel has devoted her career to growing and promoting the advancement of businesses in Mexico,” says Talius CEO Robert Seaman. “Her extensive experience in private equity combined with her experience with real estate projects throughout Mexico is perfectly suited to assisting us as we continue to scale Talius and expand beyond the North American market.”
Before joining BID Capital, Ms. Martínez acted as lead for Investor Relations of Artha Capital, with a portfolio of over $800M USD from institutional investors. Prior to that, she participated in investment projects over $600M USD, specializing in project valuation and fundraising, as well as having created a business consulting company.
“Isabel’s familiarity with the Latin American markets is key to Talius gaining a better understanding about its growth options south of the U.S. border,” says Frank Christiaens, Talius Chairman. “I am excited to have Isabel joining our Board and supporting our new CEO Robert as he develops the strategy for Talius’ geographic expansion.”
The appointment of Ms. Martínez to the Talius board is effective immediately.
About Talius
Talius is a BC-based manufacturer of premium window covering and security solutions. Talius is owned by UpperStage.Capital, a private equity firm that operationalizes ESG for long-term performance, advantages, and success. Through UpperStage’s support, Talius has embarked on a mission to elevate its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices to meet with global standards. Talius’ rollshutters protect schools and commercial buildings against vandalism and theft. Talius’ Habitat Screens substantially reduce the heat absorption of residential and office buildings during sunny periods and heatwaves, thereby reducing AC energy consumption by up to 50%. Learn more about Talius at talius.com.
About UpperStage.Capital
UpperStage.Capital is growth equity, for good: an impact-focused Private Equity investor with hands-on management applying ESG strategies to the lower middle market. UpperStage invests in Canadian companies with $2-8M net EBITDA with great export potential. UpperStage was founded in 2020 by a team of veteran cleantech and impact venture capital investors with decades of experience operating and managing multinational corporations throughout Asia, South America, and Europe. Learn more about UpperStage at UpperStage.Capital.
Tani Rademaker
Talius
+1 250-832-7777
email us here
Talius Energy-efficient Habitat Screens