Smoking Cessation Brand Aims To Change How We Think About Quitting
Sesh+ comes in bold, exciting flavours making it easier for users to reach for the pack of gum instead of the pack of cigarettes.
Sesh+ Offers Holistic Solutions for Smokers And Vapers.
While tobacco use has generally been declining in recent years, it continues to be one of the major ongoing public health threats of our time. While cigarette use throughout North America has largely declined, the use of vapes has been growing steadily over the past few years, especially among younger Canadians.
Although the risks associated with vaping are not as clearly established as those of cigarettes, it may pose harm to public health and is therefore a matter of concern. According to Health Canada, vaping has been shown to predispose youth to addiction to nicotine and possibly other drugs, increasing the risk that users will eventually become long-term tobacco smokers. Studies have shown that, much like cigarette smokers, a large percentage of vape users wish they could quit, but find themselves unable to do so, leading to feelings of isolation, irritability, and discouragement. These feelings could be more intense among younger users, many of whom were first introduced to nicotine through vaping, often for social reasons.
Sesh+ smoking cessation products have emerged as the next generation of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) solutions. While NRT products are generally on the rise, there remains a great deal of room for innovation. For Sesh+ Founder and CEO Max Cunningham, NRT products play an important role in promoting public health and are essential to reaching Health Canada’s goal of reducing the smoking rate below 5% by 2035. According to Cunningham, in order to fully realize their potential to save lives and reduce the burden that tobacco products place on public health, NRTs need to be marketed responsibly and more widely used among adult nicotine users under 30 years of age seeking support in their journey to quit.
“Many of the smoking cessation methods currently on the market are still taking an outdated approach,” says Cunningham. “The massive popularity of vaping, especially among younger people, has changed the way that most people get into smoking cigarettes, and we need solutions that respond directly to these changes.”
Sesh+ offers a variety of NRT products created using the latest research, with an emphasis on making the quitting process both easier and more enjoyable. They offer nicotine gum that helps reduce nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms, increasing the users’ chances to quit smoking successfully. Sesh+’s gum products contain a low dose of nicotine that is authorized by Health Canada as a Natural Health Product for smoking cessation.
When creating Sesh+ gum, the founders knew that taste would be crucial to its success. As a result, Sesh+ has built on innovations from confectionery and food science to create a taste that is satisfying to adult nicotine consumers. With bold, exciting flavors like pomegranate, cinnamon, and wintergreen, Sesh+’s gum is satisfying to chew in its own right, making it easier for users to reach for the pack of gum instead of the pack of cigarettes.
What makes Sesh+ truly unique, though, is their dedication to helping individual tobacco users find solutions tailored to their specific quitting journey. Their products, combined with the signature Sesh+ Plus App which will be launching early next year, creates a holistic solution that helps users every step of the way.
“There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to quitting, so we have done our best to empower people to create a plan that works specifically for them,” says Cunningham. “One of the most difficult parts of quitting is the feeling of being alone and unsupported, so we created the Sesh+ Plus App to show nicotine users that we are as committed to helping them as they are to quitting. We don’t just provide people products–we provide them with a full support network dedicated to helping them quit.”
The Sesh+ Plus App is free to download and offers a variety of evidence-based programs designed to minimize the feelings of isolation that make quitting so difficult. The app offers virtual cessation support in the form of personalized content and nicotine usage tracking, creating a tangible record of the user’s progress.
When used in conjunction with Sesh+’s products, these personalized programs offer life-changing support for users of all kinds, from those who recently picked up the habit to those who have been trying to kick it for years. Sesh+’s holistic ecosystem makes it the only truly modern approach designed to help curb tobacco dependency on the market today.
Sesh+ gum is available through our website, or at retailers found on their location finder. The product costs $8.99 for a pack and is the only flip tab single pack format available in Canada. Since its launch in April, Sesh+ has secured over $1.2M in funding, well on their way to $1M in revenue, and been sold in 1000+ stores, with a rapid expansion into major retailers underway.
“When you are trying to quit, it can be difficult to feel like you’re in control,” says Cunningham. “Empowering people to take back that sense of control is at the heart of what we do. Quitting is a multi-faceted, non-linear process, and we are dedicated to helping people along every step of the way.”
Sesh+ is committed to transparency and is able to provide further information about the research used in writing this press release upon request.
