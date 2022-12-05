The high-ground warning systems will wail in grief with three-minute horns at 10 a.m. tomorrow

MACAU, December 5 - The memorial service for the former president of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Jiang Zemin, will be held with solemnity at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (6 December).

In accordance with the formal mourning process of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, the four high-ground warning systems (at The Guia Fortress, The Taipa Grande, Alto de Coloane, and The Academy of Public Security Forces) will wail in grief with three-minute horns at 10 a.m. on that day. Members of the public are urged to pay attention to the abovementioned arrangement.