Troop F Weekly Report 11-28 to 12-04-22

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 11/29/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was driving through Houlton and observed a vehicle driving very slow, obstructing traffic, with its hazards activated. A traffic stop was conducted, and the man stated the vehicle’s transmission was not working and he was trying to get it to a gas station. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was not registered, inspected, and the man had a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a warning for the other two violations. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: Criminal Speeding

Date: 11/29/2022

Town: Sherman

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was driving to a complaint in Sherman and met a vehicle travelling at an excessive speed. The vehicle was caught on radar at 82 mph in a 35-mph zone. The man was issued a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT - FATAL

Date: 11/28/2022

Town: Westfield

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark, Tr. Roy, and Tr. Rider responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 1, Westfield. A woman was driving north on the roadway and came around a corner to find another vehicle driving in her lane. She could not avoid the vehicle and they hit head on. A witness reported seeing the southbound vehicle speeding and not staying in his lane. The woman was transported by ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, Presque Isle, where she was pronounced dead; the male died at the scene. US Highway 1 was closed for several hours, in both directions, while the scene was being investigated. The crash is being reconstructed by Off. White, Presque Isle Police Department.

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 11/30/2022

Town: easton

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy went to Easton High School to speak with the senior class regarding the history of policing, how it has changed, and current issues with law enforcement.

Incident Type: passing stopped school bus

Date: 11/30/2022

Town: easton

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was approached in Easton by a bus driver reporting a vehicle that passed the stopped bus while a child was in the roadway. Tr. Roy got the video from the bus, located the vehicle, and was able to get the driver to admit, although she stated she did not see the bus. The driver was issued a criminal summons for the violation.

Incident Type: False Attachement of plates

Date: 12/1/2022

Town: presque isle

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle and stopped a vehicle, after a registration query, for suspicion of falsely attached plates. The driver stated she knew the plates belonged to her old car, and she admitted to not having a driver’s license. Tr. Roy issued the woman a criminal summons for attaching false plates and gave her a warning for driving without a license. Tr. Roy had the vehicle towed from the roadway and gave her a ride home.

Incident Type: criminal speed

Date: 12/4/2022

Town: Caribou

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Caribou and observed a vehicle passing two other cars. Tr. Roy locked the vehicles speed at 94 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Tr. Roy issued the man a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Incident Type: criminal speeding

Date: 12/4/2022

Town: madawaska lake twp

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 161, Madawaska Lake Twp, and observed a vehicle travelling at an excessive speed. The vehicle was locked at 86 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Tr. Roy issued the man a traffic summons.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 11/28/2022

Town: castle hill

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: While investigating an unrelated incident, Tr. Rider was preparing to leave an apartment complex and noticed a man milling around his vehicle as if he was waiting for the Troopers to leave. Tr. Rider recalled the man driving into the parking lot while he was investigating. Tr. Rider discovered the man had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest (probation revocation). Tr. Rider arrested the man without incident and transported him to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 11/30/2022

Town: Island falls

Trooper: TR. MERCHANT, CPL. QUINT