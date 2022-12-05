Troop F Weekly Report 11-28 to 12-04-22

Incident Type: OAS
Date: 11/29/2022
Town: Houlton
Trooper: CPL. QUINT
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was driving through Houlton and observed a vehicle driving very slow, obstructing traffic, with its hazards activated. A traffic stop was conducted, and the man stated the vehicle’s transmission was not working and he was trying to get it to a gas station. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was not registered, inspected, and the man had a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a warning for the other two violations. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.
Incident Type: Criminal Speeding
Date: 11/29/2022
Town: Sherman
Trooper: CPL. QUINT
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was driving to a complaint in Sherman and met a vehicle travelling at an excessive speed. The vehicle was caught on radar at 82 mph in a 35-mph zone. The man was issued a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.
Incident Type: ACCIDENT - FATAL
Date: 11/28/2022
Town: Westfield
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark, Tr. Roy, and Tr. Rider responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 1, Westfield. A woman was driving north on the roadway and came around a corner to find another vehicle driving in her lane. She could not avoid the vehicle and they hit head on. A witness reported seeing the southbound vehicle speeding and not staying in his lane. The woman was transported by ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, Presque Isle, where she was pronounced dead; the male died at the scene. US Highway 1 was closed for several hours, in both directions, while the scene was being investigated. The crash is being reconstructed by Off. White, Presque Isle Police Department.
Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS
Date: 11/30/2022
Town: easton
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy went to Easton High School to speak with the senior class regarding the history of policing, how it has changed, and current issues with law enforcement.
Incident Type: passing stopped school bus
Date: 11/30/2022
Town: easton
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was approached in Easton by a bus driver reporting a vehicle that passed the stopped bus while a child was in the roadway. Tr. Roy got the video from the bus, located the vehicle, and was able to get the driver to admit, although she stated she did not see the bus. The driver was issued a criminal summons for the violation.
Incident Type: False Attachement of plates
Date: 12/1/2022
Town: presque isle
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle and stopped a vehicle, after a registration query, for suspicion of falsely attached plates. The driver stated she knew the plates belonged to her old car, and she admitted to not having a driver’s license. Tr. Roy issued the woman a criminal summons for attaching false plates and gave her a warning for driving without a license. Tr. Roy had the vehicle towed from the roadway and gave her a ride home.
Incident Type: criminal speed
Date: 12/4/2022
Town: Caribou
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Caribou and observed a vehicle passing two other cars. Tr. Roy locked the vehicles speed at 94 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Tr. Roy issued the man a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.
Incident Type: criminal speeding
Date: 12/4/2022
Town: madawaska lake twp
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 161, Madawaska Lake Twp, and observed a vehicle travelling at an excessive speed. The vehicle was locked at 86 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Tr. Roy issued the man a traffic summons.
Incident Type: warrant
Date: 11/28/2022
Town: castle hill
Trooper: TR. RIDER
Brief Synopsis: While investigating an unrelated incident, Tr. Rider was preparing to leave an apartment complex and noticed a man milling around his vehicle as if he was waiting for the Troopers to leave. Tr. Rider recalled the man driving into the parking lot while he was investigating. Tr. Rider discovered the man had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest (probation revocation). Tr. Rider arrested the man without incident and transported him to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.
Incident Type: OUI
Date: 11/30/2022
Town: Island falls
Trooper: TR. MERCHANT, CPL. QUINT
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant and Cpl. Quint responded to a medical call in Island Falls. An individual called in and advised that a male had flipped his ATV and was laying in the middle of the road. When EMS arrived on scene, they found a male who was unconscious on the ground and bleeding. EMS transported the male to Houlton Regional Hospital (HRH). It was found out that the male was intoxicated and had rolled over the ATV on himself. Tr. Merchant arrived at HRH and spoke with the male. Tr. Merchant advised while speaking with the male she could smell the odor of an intoxicating beverage. The male was charged with Operating Under the Influence/Refusal. The male was summonsed for the charge in the hospital.