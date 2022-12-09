City of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Streamlines Processes with Cartegraph Asset Management Software

City of Cheyenne, WY, staff needed to be on the same page when it came to asset management and work orders. See how Cartegraph brought them all together.

After searching for a solution to streamline processes among field crews, office staff, and engineers, the City of Cheyenne, WY, partnered with Cartegraph , the leader in municipal asset management software, to assist with work orders, project management plans, asset degradation, and more.Officials from Wyoming's capital and most populous City had several goals while searching for a resource management software. Besides ensuring information and data were consistently shared among staff, leaders also wanted the solution to have an open API with the ability to integrate with ArcGIS, OpenGov , and other software. The solution also needed to be easy to learn and easy to use. Officials found everything they needed in Cartegraph.With Cartegraph, staff in the office and in the field will have one source to get data for any number of assets, from streets and facilities, to utility systems and parks. That data will help them understand where an asset is in its lifecycle to schedule proactive, condition-based maintenance tasks. Cartegraph simplifies these work assignments, allowing foremen and crew leaders to create, assign, and track any type of task or work order. Best of all, staff can edit and add asset data information into either Cartegraph or ArcGIS, and updates will appear in both systems automatically.The City of Cheyenne joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that tap into Cartegraph's asset management, work order management, and space management software to better manage their assets, track work, optimize space, and spend smarter.