Bremerton, Washington, Poised for the Future with Cartegraph Work Order Management Software

Bremerton, WA, needed more staff and money to reach its public works’ goals. See how Cartegraph work order management software helps justify the needWASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to justify greater budget and staff requests for the future, leaders in Bremerton, WA, knew they needed data only a modern technology solution could provide, so they partnered with Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software.
The City, across the Puget Sound from Seattle, is home to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. The City recently hired a new Asset Manager with Cartegraph experience. Knowing work order management software would better track tasks and completed work, officials also knew the data they captured could help them tell the story of why more budget and staff would be needed for the future. Ultimately, leaders wanted to be more proactive by scheduling preventative maintenance, and they wanted to prioritize assets at the end of their lifespans rather than wasting money on repairs and “band-aid” fixes. Cartegraph was the perfect partner to help the City reach its goals.
The City will begin using Cartegraph’s solution for water distribution and stormwater assets. With Cartegraph, staff can justify the public works budget using the software’s scenario builder. Within seconds, staff will have a view into which assets to prioritize to maximize their life. The scenario builder provides clear data and accurate projections so staff can develop a rock-solid budgeting and staffing plan. What’s more, Cartegraph helps simplify field staff’s workday. Using a mobile device, they can see assigned tasks, attach photos, take notes, enter labor hours, log materials, and more. Meanwhile, supervisors can see everything being accomplished in real time.
The City of Bremerton joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that tap into Cartegraph's asset management, work order management, and space management software to better manage their assets, track work, optimize space, and spend smarter.
About Cartegraph
Cartegraph, an OpenGov company, builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and critical infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities, and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.
