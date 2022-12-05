Submit Release
City of Mount Vernon, Washington, Improves Data with Cartegraph Resource Management Software

Needing better data and efficient reporting, Mount Vernon, WA, public works leaders sought a resource management software partner. The choice: Cartegraph.

WAUWATOSA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Needing to increase public works budgets and staff but lacking data to justify that request and more, the City of Mount Vernon, WA, partnered with Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software.

Public Works officials from the City, located between Seattle and the Canadian border, were looking to replace legacy software with resource management software that could track assets, including facilities, parks, traffic signals, stormwater infrastructure, the wastewater treatment plant, and more. The solution had to have better GIS integration, a more intuitive mobile app, and reporting capabilities. With a staff that relied on paper work orders, the new solution also had to be easy to learn and easy to use in the field. The City got everything it needed from Cartegraph.

With Cartegraph, City staff can build an asset inventory to track conditions, costs, and work history. By pairing Cartegraph with Esri’s ArcGIS platform, teams can combine spatial analysis tools with pertinent work, condition, and cost data to make informed decisions and plan projects. The software’s work management feature will help supervisors and field staff track routine maintenance and repairs. Supervisors can easily create and assign tasks as well as see real-time views of work being accomplished as field staff enter labor hours, materials, and more through the mobile app. Cartegraph will help City leaders reach the goal of becoming 100% paperless, as well as help provide labor, equipment, and materials data to show the need for a bigger budget and more staff.

The City of Mount Vernon joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that tap into Cartegraph's asset management, work order management, and space management software to better manage their assets, track work, optimize space, and spend smarter.

About Cartegraph
Cartegraph, an OpenGov company, builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and critical infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities, and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.

Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
