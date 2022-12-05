Axxel announces the acquisition of Services de Rebuts Soulanges Inc. by 360 Environmental Solutions Ltd.

Environmental 360 Services acquires Services de Rebuts Soulanges

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axxel announces the acquisition of Services de Rebuts Soulanges Inc, Les Entreprises Hans Gruenwald Inc. and Centre de Traitement Sud-Ouest Inc., collectively “SRS” by 360 Environmental Solutions Ltd. of Toronto, Ontario.

Donato Ardellini, Founder of 360 Environmental Solutions Ltd. states: “I am excited to welcome the management team and dedicated employees of SRS to the growing E360S family. This acquisition will complement E360S’ existing portfolio of waste management solutions in the Greater Montreal Area which currently includes solid waste collection, transfer, and sorting, and contaminated and non-contaminated liquid waste collection, transfer, and disposal. The city of Montreal is the second most populated city in Canada, with over 1,7 million people, which represents an attractive opportunity for E360S. This acquisition enables us to provide our customers with a full suite of environmental management solutions and execute on our goal of being Canada’s most trusted environmental management company."

Jean St-Pierre, President of SRS states: "The Rebuts Soulanges group has become a reference in liquid waste management over the last few years. Our integration into E360S, a group recognized for its strength and expertise in the environmental field, will help us better promote, grow and develop the scope of our group. “

Mr. St-Pierre adds: “I must salute the effort, availability, and professionalism of Axxel team that were crucial to the successful conclusion of the transaction. Mr. Loukil, through his vitality, commitment and expertise was a key player in the acquisition process.

Nizar Loukil, Managing Director in the Mergers and Acquisitions Division at Axxel says: "Under the leadership of Mr. St-Pierre, Rebuts Soulanges has flourished and become a reference in its sector for the management and recovery of liquid waste. The Axxel team is pleased to have actively participated in the success of its acquisition by E360S. We thank everyone involved in this transaction for their collaboration and the trust placed in our team."

About Axxel

At Axxel we build lasting relationships by treating our clients' businesses as our own. We take the time to get to know you, your business, and your dreams because our holistic view of family and partnership deeply shapes our corporate culture. While our entire team is made up of unique leaders and strategic thinkers, we believe in empowering teams. We believe in family first.

About Services Rebuts Soulanges Inc.

Services Rebuts Soulanges Inc. was founded in 1961 and relies on the quality work and dedication of a team of over 80 people under the leadership of Jean St-Pierre, President and his associates Steven Gruenwald, Heidi Gruenwald, Carl Germain, and Benoit Carrière.

About 360 Environmental Solutions Ltd.

Founded in October 2018 by industry veteran Donato Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming the largest and most trusted environmental management company in North America. Growing through acquisitions and organic initiatives, E360S provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities and industrial, commercial, and institutional clients. E360S is headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, and operates in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.