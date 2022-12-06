Submit Release
Black and Brown Capital Group launches with Green Global Funding and BT Capital

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black and Brown Capital Group (www.blackandbrowncapitalgroup.com) will be joining forces with Green Global Funding and BT Capital to support its Black Community and Hispanic business initiatives.

Black and Brown Capital Group has been formed to facilitate Equity Equality for Black Community and Hispanic Businesses. Black and Brown Capital Group provides funding to minority owned companies and provides consulting services to the CEO's and C Suit executives to help their companies grow. This creates independent sustainable businesses that can support their communities with jobs and success. The core team of Black and Brown Capital has over three decades of civil rights activism, successful investment returns, company building, venture capital and political lobbying experience. The success of this program requires interaction with social activist groups that support similar initiatives.

Black and Brown Capital Group’s source of capital for its initiatives is established brands, national companies and financial institutions who have a social justice and racial equality mandate, post the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the global protest for change. These companies are committed to fight wealth inequality by funding minority-owned businesses.

Green Global Funding is headed by Fernando Green and is well known for project funding and business advisory services in Europe and Asia. Mr. Green has made tremendous efforts in centralizing operations to co - create Black and Brown Capital Group. Mr. Green’s vision for Black and Brown Capital is to create programs focused on concrete changes that will better society and prevent abuse of power.

BT Capital is headed by Ralph Mendy Henderson, a leading contributor to social justice, equity equality, social reforms and other similar critical programs. Mr. Henderson has taken on many roles throughout his career including being the national president of one of the leading black owned banks and participating in investment advisory services for corporations, hedge funds, family offices and banks. Mr. Henderson is a member of several foundations and groups focused on civil-rights and social reforms.

Black and Brown Capital PR
Fernando Green (fgreen@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com), Ralph Henderson (rhenderson@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com), Jay Chapler (jchapler@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com)

Fernando Green
Black and Brown Capital Group
+1 646-242-1266
fgreen@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com

