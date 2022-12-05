NSX-V to NSX-T Migration for VMware Users
EINPresswire.com/ -- VMware’s move from NSX-V to NSX-T has allowed it to decouple the network virtualization layer built into NSX-V from the hypervisor. This no longer requires users to be an entirely VMware-based shop. Instead, this allows companies to use their network virtualization product of choice. Organizations running KVM, Citrix, and other Hypervisors can optimize the network virtualization tools that NSX previously only offered to VMware users. NSX is now platform-agnostic and able to be utilized across multiple vendors. This further enables the multi-cloud vision that VMware and other companies are pursuing.
With IT Vortex’s cloud services, licensing is built into our offerings, essentially making it part of the infrastructure that our clients are provided with. ITV’s clients experience the benefits of NSX, which are micro-segmentation, east/west firewalling, IPS and intrusion detection, and now NSX intelligence for enhanced threat detection and more with our hosted infrastructure. This is unique as many other cloud service providers only offer the infrastructure, leaving their clients in the dark to figure out their security solutions.
The ITV Cloud is secure by design. It is end-of-life this year for organizations still running NSX-V on-prem. Starting in 2023, there will no longer be standard support unless an organization pays hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for extended support. As of January 2023, there will be no updates, upgrades, bug fixes, new hardware support, and server/OS updates for NSX-V customers. Users will not get a human on the phone for break/fix help, but online support only. IT Vortex cloud engineers recommend that any workloads running on NSX-V be migrated to NSX-T before January 2023.
In planning to migrate from NSX-V to NSX-T, many users will come across migration tools and other methodologies created by VMware, but unfortunately, this is not a one-size fits all solution. It’s a security, downtime, and cost center issue. If companies have not migrated off, they will now be on a legacy version that is pay-for-support only. Many times, features from old to new do not match, and alternate means of architecting the network must be thought out. IT Vortex has already run this migration process and can offer clients a seamless transition to the ITVcloud, with all the benefits of NSX and without the headaches of maintenance and upgrades. For more information see our IaaS offerings.
About IT Vortex – IT Vortex is your end-to-end service provider, founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. Our years of experience in the IT field contribute to our top-notch services portfolio. ITV maximizes your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases. We have surpassed the trial-and-error stages to construct our industry-leading portfolio of technology vendors and partners. We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. ITV is partnered with leading technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, and Dell. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors empowers your organization to achieve all its goals.
About IT Vortex –
IT Vortex is your end-to-end service provider, founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. Our years of experience in the IT field contribute to our top-notch services portfolio. ITV maximizes your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases. We have surpassed the trial-and-error stages to construct our industry-leading portfolio of technology vendors and partners.
We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. ITV is partnered with the leading technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, and Dell. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors empowers your organization to achieve all its goals.
For any suggestions, questions, or comments please contact us at info@theitvortex.com
IT Vortex
237 W Midland Ave
Paramus, NJ 07652
(844) 704-0684
https://www.theitvortex.com/
Lou Corriero
With IT Vortex’s cloud services, licensing is built into our offerings, essentially making it part of the infrastructure that our clients are provided with. ITV’s clients experience the benefits of NSX, which are micro-segmentation, east/west firewalling, IPS and intrusion detection, and now NSX intelligence for enhanced threat detection and more with our hosted infrastructure. This is unique as many other cloud service providers only offer the infrastructure, leaving their clients in the dark to figure out their security solutions.
The ITV Cloud is secure by design. It is end-of-life this year for organizations still running NSX-V on-prem. Starting in 2023, there will no longer be standard support unless an organization pays hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for extended support. As of January 2023, there will be no updates, upgrades, bug fixes, new hardware support, and server/OS updates for NSX-V customers. Users will not get a human on the phone for break/fix help, but online support only. IT Vortex cloud engineers recommend that any workloads running on NSX-V be migrated to NSX-T before January 2023.
In planning to migrate from NSX-V to NSX-T, many users will come across migration tools and other methodologies created by VMware, but unfortunately, this is not a one-size fits all solution. It’s a security, downtime, and cost center issue. If companies have not migrated off, they will now be on a legacy version that is pay-for-support only. Many times, features from old to new do not match, and alternate means of architecting the network must be thought out. IT Vortex has already run this migration process and can offer clients a seamless transition to the ITVcloud, with all the benefits of NSX and without the headaches of maintenance and upgrades. For more information see our IaaS offerings.
About IT Vortex – IT Vortex is your end-to-end service provider, founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. Our years of experience in the IT field contribute to our top-notch services portfolio. ITV maximizes your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases. We have surpassed the trial-and-error stages to construct our industry-leading portfolio of technology vendors and partners. We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. ITV is partnered with leading technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, and Dell. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors empowers your organization to achieve all its goals.
About IT Vortex –
IT Vortex is your end-to-end service provider, founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. Our years of experience in the IT field contribute to our top-notch services portfolio. ITV maximizes your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases. We have surpassed the trial-and-error stages to construct our industry-leading portfolio of technology vendors and partners.
We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. ITV is partnered with the leading technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, and Dell. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors empowers your organization to achieve all its goals.
For any suggestions, questions, or comments please contact us at info@theitvortex.com
IT Vortex
237 W Midland Ave
Paramus, NJ 07652
(844) 704-0684
https://www.theitvortex.com/
Lou Corriero
IT Vortex, LLC
+12016730460 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn