ReportingMD Whitepaper on eCQM and CQM for Medicare Providers

ReportingMD

Outcomes Matter

ReportingMD

Molly Minehan

CQM and eCQM Better Together

ReportingMD is a qualified registry assisting healthcare organizations with quality analytics, reporting, and submission

"Working with our clients on their quality initiatives over the last 10 plus year, we really take pride in working side by side with our clients on their quality initiatives."
— Molly Minehan
GEORGES MILLS, NH, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire healthcare analytic data firm, ReportingMD, releases whitepaper on the value of both electronic Clinical Quality Measure (eCQM) and Clinical Quality Measure (CQM) reporting for healthcare organizations. Although organizations can submit eCQMs and CQMs individually, ReportingMD documents the value of strategically reviewing both options for dual-version measures essentially get a built-in “2-for-1”, and higher quality scores.

ReportingMD’s Total Outcomes Management (TOM) application is an ONC-certified EHR Technology (CEHRT) module, which allows reporting for both the 45+ eCQMs, which are the exact same measures the EHRs offer; and the 175+ registry measures (aka, MIPS CQMs), which registry vendors offer.

ReportingMD offers organizations the ability to report both versions of dual-version measures to take advantage of the optimal decile scores, meaning ReportingMD can help them gain back some lost scoring ground after CMS retired the HP/E2E bonus points. This practice not only works diligently to improve their quality care, but does so by investing in their quality infrastructure with resources and systems to help them improve.

Since each version of the dual-version measures has different specifications and different code sets, each version can utilize different data to demonstrate the clinical quality actions being done by providers. This is especially valuable to practices in which different providers document in different ways. Also, since there are two different benchmark lines for each measure collection method, a practice can benefit by choosing the optimally scored version of the measure even if performance changes throughout the year.

Read our eCQM and CQM white paper here:
https://reportingmd.com/white-paper-mips-the-best-of-both-worlds-registry-ehr-measures-together/

“Working with our clients on their quality initiatives over the last 10 plus year, I take really pride in working side by side with our clients on their quality initiatives.”, says Molly Minehan, ReportingMD’s Vice President of Operations & Innovations. “The flexibility of our TOM Platform, integrated with EHRs, gives our client multiple options to document the value of the quality of programs.”

To discover additional benefits to incorporating both eCQM and CQM reporting to your practice, join us for our next webinar, “MIPS 2023 Final Ruling Webinar” on December 14th at 2:00PM EST:
https://shorturl.at/bFHU8

To learn more about how ReportingMD can benefit your healthcare organization, please contact jraymond@reportingmd.com or call us at (888) 783-5280.

About ReportingMD- With over 19 years of experience, ReportingMD brings a complete data source into one system, providing a 360-degree view of patient population, across your network, group, or practice. Our cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, ONC certified, analytic platform is specially built with best-in-class technology to support the needs of healthcare organizations with detailed provider performance, and drill-down to the individual patient encounter. https://www.reportingmd.com/

Jessica Raymond
ReportingMD
+1 603-414-1024
email us here

