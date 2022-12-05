Jumo Health’s Sindy Nathan Honored on MM+M’S 40 Under 40 List

Sindy Nathan, Jumo Health

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumo Health announced today that Sindy Nathan, Vice President & Team Leader, Strategic Solutions, is part of the 2023 class of MM+M 40 Under 40 honorees.

The 40 Under 40 program, in its fourth year, honors the healthcare industry’s best-regarded young talent. Jumo Health is honored to be included on a list that includes individuals who hail from a range of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including Novartis, GSK, Takeda, Janssen, and Horizon Therapeutics. Honorees from these organizations hold a range of competencies including account, strategic and creative positions.

Nathan joined Jumo Health (formerly known as Medikidz) in 2010 and has been instrumental in the company’s exponential growth. During her tenure, she has held various positions in sales and sales leadership, serving pharmaceutical customers and working alongside patient advocacy groups on a global scale. Most recently, she has taken a leading role in the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

“It’s not often you meet someone so committed to purpose that they marry their work and personal lives - yet this is exactly who we are fortunate to have in Sindy,” shared Kevin Aniskovich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jumo Health. “As one of the longest standing members of the team, Sindy has not only witnessed our transformation but has been influential in positioning our key value proposition in the market which has led Jumo Health to where it is today,” continued Aniskovich.

The 2023 MM+M 40 Under 40 class will be celebrated at a dinner to be held at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on February 16. For more information about MM+M’s 40 Under 40 program, visit www.mmm40under40.com.

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally sensitive, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 75+ countries and 90+ languages - and we’re always expanding!

Our multicultural offerings are designed to explain the latest in evidence-based literature using highly visual elements so that everyone can understand complex medical topics. We use familiar mediums to ensure this - from comic books and animation to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories - all tailored based on age and audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to ensure an authentic patient experience is accurately represented. For further information, visit www.jumohealth.com.

About MM+M

First published in 1966 as Medical Marketing and Media, MM+M is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of the growing industry. The title produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features — timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing. MM+M also develops conferences and live and virtual events, and engineers the industry’s premier awards program, the MM+M Awards.