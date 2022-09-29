Jumo Health Supports Gala in Honor of Congresswoman Maxine Waters

The event takes place during the Congressional Black Caucus' 2022 Annual Legislative Conference.

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumo Health, a global provider of age appropriate, culturally sensitive medical education resources, is proud to be a sponsor of “A Gala Affair” in honor of Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The Gala will celebrate one of the most powerful women in American politics today for her tremendous contributions to the people of the United States.

The event takes place during the Congressional Black Caucus’ 51st Annual Legislative Conference, which is the nation’s leading policy congress in Washington, D.C. This year’s Annual Legislative Conference theme is “Advancing Our Purpose. Elevating Our Power.”

In furtherance of its commitment to health equity, Jumo Health, in its partnership with I Choose Life Foundation, join together in recognizing the work and success of Congresswoman Waters in serving the community.

“A Gala Affair” will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, located at 1000 H Street NW, Washington D.C.

About Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is considered by many to be one of the most powerful women in American politics today. She has gained a reputation as a fearless and outspoken advocate for women, children, people of color and the poor.

Elected in November 2020 to her sixteenth term in the U.S. House of Representatives with more than 70 percent of the vote in the 43rd Congressional District of California, Congresswoman Waters represents a large part of South Los Angeles including the communities of Westchester, Playa Del Rey, and Watts and the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County comprised of Lennox, West Athens, West Carson, Harbor Gateway and El Camino Village. The 43rd District also includes the diverse cities of Gardena, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Lawndale, Lomita and Torrance.

Congresswoman Waters made history as the first woman and first African American Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. An integral member of Congressional Democratic Leadership, Congresswoman Waters serves as a member of the Steering & Policy Committee and is the Co-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease. She is also a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and member and past chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.



About I Choose Life Foundation

The mission of I Choose Life Foundation is to improve the health and well-being of the African American community through addressing health disparities in five interrelated areas: Cardiovascular disease, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure (hypertension), Mental Health, Obesity Cancers and STI’s. Drawing on its life-affirming culture, values, and internal resources; the community will become effectively informed, organized and will engaged in cooperative health care and prevention projects focused on choosing life and rejecting ideas and actions which lead to health deterioration and death. Learn more at www.ichoose-life.com.



About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally sensitive, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 75+ countries and 90+ languages - and we’re always expanding! Our multicultural offerings are designed to explain the latest in evidence-based literature using highly visual elements so that everyone can understand complex medical topics. We use familiar mediums to ensure this - from comic books and animation to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories - all tailored based on age and audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to ensure an authentic patient experience is accurately represented. For further information, visit www.jumohealth.com.