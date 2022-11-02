Jumo Health Honored in Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Inc. Power Partner Award

Roundup highlights B2B partners that received highest marks from customers and empower growth.

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumo Health, a global provider of age appropriate, culturally sensitive medical education resources, today announced it has been recognized by Inc. Magazine in its inaugural Power Partner Awards. This new awards program honors B2B organizations across the globe that have received top marks from their clients and have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and startups.

Out of the thousands that applied, the 252 winning companies received the highest scores based on their “commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients.” As part of the selection process, Inc. also conducted surveys among the applicant’s customers to gather testimonials to inform its decision.

“This achievement is particularly rewarding because it validates our organization's core values and recognizes excellence in customer satisfaction,” shared Kevin Aniskovich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jumo Health.

Our Power Partner honor comes during the same year that Jumo Health ranked on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. Jumo Health has experienced exponential growth in recent years, primarily through its global clinical trial solutions. The company was founded to provide condition education for children and their families using comic books. In 2019, Jumo Health identified a need to address health literacy and serve traditionally underrepresented communities as they consider participating in clinical trials. Jumo Health now creates customized multimedia resources for all age cohorts and cultures to accelerate clinical trial enrollment and improve retention. Jumo Health serves an expansive customer base including the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally sensitive, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 75+ countries and 90+ languages - and we’re always expanding!

Our multicultural offerings are designed to explain the latest in evidence-based literature using highly visual elements so that everyone can understand complex medical topics. We use familiar mediums to ensure this - from comic books and animation to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories - all tailored based on age and audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to ensure an authentic patient experience is accurately represented. For further information, visit www.jumohealth.com.