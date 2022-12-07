Business Reporter: Removing the barriers to an e-commerce journey
How an e-commerce technology and logistics services platform leverages data to empower the furniture sectorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Cymax Group Technologies, an e-commerce technology and logistics services platform talks about how the company can help start-ups, established brick and mortar stores, and manufacturers improve and simplify their e-commerce and logistics journey. Cymax Group, originally a single website selling media furniture, is now focused on elevating their partners.
The company was recently recognized as a part of Team True North alongside Canada’s highest-potential tech companies while Freight Club, an end-to-end shipping platform and subsidiary of Cymax Group, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program.
By combining data, technology and expert teams, Cymax Group is able to alleviate many of the complications that vendors typically face when pursuing an e-commerce business. They leverage their AI-powered multichannel platform, Channel Gate, to optimize and automate products and listings while their ecommerce team offers personalised account support including marketing expertise, trend analysis, and catalogue management. Freight Club manages all the logistics elements while providing customers with detailed analytics so that they can understand new insights including how to increase profits.
The company is a good example of how a business can monetise the software systems that it has developed to enable and optimize its own operation.
In 2021, Rizwan Somji, the CEO of the company won an entrepreneur of the year award, which is a testament to the resilience and innovativeness that the Cymax Group team demonstrated in times of crises.
To learn more about the end-to-end e-commerce and fulfilment solutions that Cymax Group provides, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About CYMAX Group Technologies
Cymax Group Technologies is a leading eCommerce technology and services platform for furniture vendors and retailers. They empower their partners by enabling rapid scale, creating exceptional experiences, and simplifying the shipping journey. Cymax Group was recognized alongside Canada’s highest-potential tech companies and named part of Team True North. Through boutique marketplaces, Homesquare and Cymax Business, Cymax Group offers exclusive access to new markets and consumers; Channel Gate, their AI-powered multichannel platform optimizes listings and products while integrating with critical channels and leading marketplaces. Freight Club, their end-to-end freight shipping platform, provides retailers access to an expanded carrier network and enterprise rates through its end-to-end shipping platform.
www.cymaxgroup.com
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here