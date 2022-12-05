Submit Release
Update: VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Death investigation at correctional facility

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B1007197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Sgt. Dan Hall

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East Westminster             

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Charles Mould

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The VT State Police received the autopsy results for decedent Charles Mould which indicated the manner of death to be natural.

 

 

***Initial news release, November 30, 2022***

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Charles Mould, 74, of Bennington, Vermont, was found unresponsive in his cell by Department of Corrections staff at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. DOC staff called for emergency medical services to respond to the facility. Mould was pronounced deceased at the facility at about 3:38 a.m.

 

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified and responded to the facility to perform a death investigation. The preliminary investigation does not indicate that the death is suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

 

Mould has been in custody of the Department of Corrections since 2008 and was serving a sentence of 40 years to life on charges that included aggravated sexual assault-repeated, aggravated sexual assault on a victim less than 10 years old, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He was housed in the infirmary unit at the time of his death.

 

No additional information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police will provide updates when possible. Further questions should be directed to the Department of Corrections.

 

 

 

