Royalton Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2005501
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Todd Conway
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 1040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 105 VT-12, Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Ernest D Craney II
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: Gaylen Sutherin
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/1/22 at 1040 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Royalton barracks, responded to a report of a fight at the Dollar General store located at 105 VT-12 in Randolph. One of the parties, identified as Ernest Craney II, of Randolph, left the scene prior to the Troopers arrival. Investigation showed there was an ongoing monetary dispute between the two parties, which resulted in Craney grabbing the other party, identified as Gaylen Sutherin, of Braintree VT, by the front of his jacket. Craney then left the scene. Craney voluntarily came to the Royalton barracks where he was issued a citation to appear for Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/11/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Todd Conway
Vermont State Police
Troop B – Royalton
Phone (802) 234-9933
Fax (802) 234-6520