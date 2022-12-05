Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

CASE#: 22B2005501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Todd Conway                          

STATION:  Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 1040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 105 VT-12, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Ernest D Craney II                                              

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: Gaylen Sutherin

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/1/22 at 1040 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Royalton barracks, responded to a report of a fight at the Dollar General store located at 105 VT-12 in Randolph.  One of the parties, identified as Ernest Craney II, of Randolph, left the scene prior to the Troopers arrival.  Investigation showed there was an ongoing monetary dispute between the two parties, which resulted in Craney grabbing the other party, identified as Gaylen Sutherin, of Braintree VT, by the front of his jacket.  Craney then left the scene.  Craney voluntarily came to the Royalton barracks where he was issued a citation to appear for Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/11/2023 0830 hours        

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:     NO

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

Trooper Todd Conway

Vermont State Police

Troop B – Royalton

Phone (802) 234-9933

Fax (802) 234-6520

 

