Royalton Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

CASE#: 22B2005501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Todd Conway

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 1040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 105 VT-12, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Ernest D Craney II

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: Gaylen Sutherin

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/1/22 at 1040 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Royalton barracks, responded to a report of a fight at the Dollar General store located at 105 VT-12 in Randolph. One of the parties, identified as Ernest Craney II, of Randolph, left the scene prior to the Troopers arrival. Investigation showed there was an ongoing monetary dispute between the two parties, which resulted in Craney grabbing the other party, identified as Gaylen Sutherin, of Braintree VT, by the front of his jacket. Craney then left the scene. Craney voluntarily came to the Royalton barracks where he was issued a citation to appear for Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/11/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

