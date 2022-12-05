EMPOWER, EXPAND, AND CLOSE WITH LENDINGPAD® PROCESSING EDITION

LendingPad responded to industry demand by third party processing companies to launch an innovative, streamlined LOS, catering to their needs, regardless of the originator's platform.” — Wes Yuan, CEO & Founder

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, a modern, end-to-end mortgage loan origination system (LOS) provider, has announced the release of its Processing Edition. This edition of the LendingPad system centralizes the contract processing center’s workflow and provides exposure to LendingPad’s extensive client base.

The Processing Edition allows users to have multiple roles, such as processor, underwriter, closer, post-closer, and quality control staff/role in any of the linked client companies. It also allows processing companies to invite an unlimited number of brokers or lenders to their LendingPad portals to facilitate interaction with their processing center, even if they are not using the LendingPad LOS platform. This feature gives processing companies the ability to market to nearly 17,000 users and 2,200 companies.

"LendingPad responded to industry demand by third party processing companies to launch an innovative, streamlined LOS, catering to their needs, regardless of the originator's platform. The processing edition, backed by the same award-winning support, reduces friction points, saving cost and increasing efficiency." - Wes Yuan, CEO & Founder

Processing for multiple clients simultaneously increases efficiency and closed volume for processing companies everywhere. LendingPad’s Processing Edition enables segmenting tasks across all client pipelines, access custom reports/pipeline views to aggregate loan data, and collaborate with clients via live updates to loan data. In an industry where each client's needs are unique, the Processing Edition provides print documents and pipeline management according to each client’s specification without having to log into multiple systems. Receive your Processing Certification included with LendingPad’s Processing Edition today!

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.