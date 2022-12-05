XCentium Signs On as an Optimizely Technology Partner
XCentium is thrilled to further grow our partnership with Optimizely by becoming Technical Partners.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, is pleased to announce that they have signed on as an Optimizely Technology Partner.
— Dylan Barter, XCentium Technical Director
The program aims at bringing a smarter tech stack to customers through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed software companies. With its category-leading DXP, Optimizely and its partners offer customers the best apps and integrations for their customized digital experience needs – empowering them to achieve outsized outcomes.
XCentium has built various plugins that extend Optimizely’s out-of-the-box cloud features, including but not limited to, tax certificate management, HubSpot and Sales front-end integrations, LTL/Freight shipping, as well as SEO-focused pages and widgets.
The new partnership reinforces XCentium’s expertise with Optimizely, not only as a Solution Partner but also as a Technology Partner with various innovations added to the Optimizely App Marketplace. With XCentium, Optimizely customers can leverage out-of-the-box extensions that can seamlessly extend to their DXP capabilities.
“XCentium is thrilled to further grow our partnership with Optimizely by becoming Technical Partners. Throughout the many years of being Solution Partners with Optimizely, we have developed extensions and plugins to their products that we feel all Optimizely customers could benefit from, and we are excited to share them,” says Dylan Barter, XCentium Technical Director.
About Optimizely
Optimizely is one of the leading digital experience software providers. Their DXP equips teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM, and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.
About XCentium
Founded in 2011 on the principles of delivering value via a senior delivery model, XCentium has quickly built a reputation for smart, thoughtful, and friendly digital experts. We believe in delivering superior digital solutions that help our clients stay ahead of their competition.
XCentium is an Optimizely Gold Partner, Sitecore Platinum Partner, Salesforce Silver Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner, with core competencies in eCommerce, Digital Transformation, Digital Strategy, UX/UI, and Managed Services.
