Pentagon 2000SQL™ Advanced Audit Module

Add-On Module Provides Two Sets of Features in a Single Utility; track value changes and activate mandatory field functionality.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pentagon 2000SQL™ system provides comprehensive functionality in the core system module to ensure integrity of data records upon creation and also to track user activity. When creating new master records and documents in the system, key data fields are mandatory by default and automatic audit tracking is provided to log the identity of the user who initially created a record and the user who was the last to change the record.

For customers that require advanced audit capabilities, the Pentagon 2000SQL™ Advanced Audit add-on module is available to provide a customizable system-wide capability to designate most structured fields in the system as mandatory. With this capability, system administrators can activate mandatory field functionality into a set of additional data fields that are critical to each company’s unique business requirements. This feature will allow administrators to prevent users from creating data records unless all of the additional mandatory fields are populated with data.

The Pentagon 2000SQL™ Advanced Audit add-on module also provides a second set of capabilities to track value changes in designated fields over time. When value tracing is enabled for fields in the system, all user data changes to the fields are tracked in an audit log and show which user changed the data, when the data was changed, and what the prior data value in the field was prior to the change. This capability can identify responsible parties for data changes as well as track data trends such as price changes over time.

Benefits of the Advanced Audit add-on module include providing business managers the ability to ensure completeness of system data while also allowing them to log changes to important data values over time.

For more information about the Advanced Audit add-on module and other advanced Pentagon 2000 Software capabilities, please contact your company representative or the Pentagon 2000 support team at Support@pentagon2000.com

Video: https://youtu.be/E1N-xrQQgKs

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

