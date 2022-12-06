The Trinidad & Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre achieves Temos Accreditation
First IVF Clinic in the Caribbean to satisfy Temos’ Reproductive Care programBERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (TEMOS), announces that the Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre, Port of Spain, Trinidad, is the first Temos client not only in that country but also in the Caribbean to successfully complete the process for Temos’ “Quality in Reproductive Care” program.
According to Dr. Catherine Minto Bain, the Clinic’s Medical Director, "We were delighted with our recent TEMOS Accreditation Award — the first in the Caribbean! We found the inspection to be very thorough and detailed. Over the two days that the Inspectors spent at our clinic, they managed to put all the staff and patients at ease, so that by the end we could all say that we enjoyed the inspection experience more than we expected. The TEMOS standards are professionally written and relevant for fertility centres and led to good revisions of some protocols and procedures, as well as the introduction of new programmes, for example, an in-house occupational health program. The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre would strongly recommend TEMOS for IVF clinic accreditation."
For more than twenty years, the Trinidad Fertility Centre has been providing superb reproductive care services and has established a reputation for safe and effective fertility treatments. Beginning with the first IVF baby in the English-speaking Caribbean in 1997, the Centre has continued to focus on improving the quality of its services. The Centre offers ethical and affordable treatments for local patients and those who travel to Trinidad for care. Temos accreditation is another milestone in the success of the Centre.
"Temos' CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, applauds the demanding work done by the team at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre, stating, “We are delighted to welcome the Trinidad IVF Centre to the Temos family of clients. Not only is it the first reproductive health clinic in Trinidad to successfully meet our standards but is also the first in the Caribbean - a wonderful achievement. The team worked diligently to build better services to improve clinical outcomes, deliver a superior patient experience while benefitting from better business outcomes. We look forward to collaborating with them as healthcare leaders in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean".
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care/urgent care centers, dental services, cosmetic surgery clinics, IVF and reproductive care clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics and hospitals, and community pharmacies. As an industry thought leader, Temos offers ISQua EEA accredited programs designed by experts for the specific services delivered and the patients served. With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth to help its clients deliver world-class clinical and patient experience services.
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 0, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
The US, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean are served by the Temos USA Regional Office, Elizabeth Ziemba, Regional Director. Contact Ms. Ziemba at +1 857 366 1315 or e.ziemba@temos-worldwide.com.
Barbel Prokop
Temos
+49 2204 42648
b.prokop@temos-international.com