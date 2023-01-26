Healthy Hospitality® Launches to Protect Staff & Guests
Training staff is an essential part of delivering what customers expect while investing in the skills and knowledge of staff.”NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Tourism Training has launched the first of its kind Healthy Hospitality® training program to keep hotel and hospitality staff and customers healthier. Incorporating simple, easy to learn skills, Healthy Hospitality® reduces staff sick-days, improves morale, and demonstrates ‘concerned competence’ to clients. The program is an essential addition to hospitality providers’ training and development portfolios.
Developed by hospitality, public health and training experts, Healthy Hospitality® equips service providers with the knowledge and skills to create workplaces where the transmission of germs can be substantially reduced. This on demand, self-guided online course fulfills the recommendation of the World Travel and Tourism Council‘s “Safe Travels” program. It covers six topics in easy-to-understand language, coupled with quizzes, and video demonstrations for an effective learning experience. A Certificate is issued upon successful completion of the course.
”With strong leadership committed to offering a healthy environment, Healthy Hospitality® training can improve operational and staff preparedness to ensure a safer and healthier workplace”, says Elizabeth Ziemba, President of Medical Tourism Training. “Customers expect infection control and hygiene standards to be heightened because of the pandemic. Training staff is an essential part of delivering what clients expect while investing in their skills and knowledge”.
The Health Hospitality® program is designed to:
• Reduce sick days (absenteeism);
• Reduce the spread of germs when employees come to work sick (presenteeism);
• Rebuild and / or reinforce trust and confidence in hospitality services;
• Invest in the most important asset – your workforce!
With staffing shortages plaguing many hospitality services, demonstrating commitment to training and skills development is seen as a smart investment.
About Health Hospitality™ by Medical Tourism Training, Inc.
The Healthy Hospitality™ training program is developed and managed by Medical Tourism Training as part of its extensive library of online, virtual, and on-site programs. Healthy Hospitality™ content was created by public health and hospitality experts based on reliable research resources, industry trends, experience, and best practices for online education.
Founded in 2009, Medical Tourism Training offers training, consulting, and assessment services to governments, healthcare providers, facilitators, hotels & spas, hospitality services, and other businesses engaged in wellness, health, medical, and accessible travel. With its team of experienced experts across diverse disciplines, it has worked on projects around the world, focusing on organizational growth, new opportunities, and practical solutions to complex issues.
About Elizabeth Ziemba, President, Medical Tourism Training
Ms. Elizabeth Ziemba, JD, MPH, is a pioneer in the fields of wellness, health, and medical travel having established Medical Tourism Training in 2009 as the first training company dedicated to the specific needs of the sector. Since then, the company has grown to include clients from the medical, dental, health, wellness, accessible, and tourism sectors.
With a record of success in training and consulting projects around the world, Ms. Ziemba works with governments, healthcare providers, associations, health clusters, and hospitality services conducting training programs, market research, marketing, organizational and business development, and other services to assist clients to achieve their goals. Ms. Ziemba is a well-respected author with articles regularly published in peer-review journals and trade publications. She is a frequent speaker at conferences and events around the world.
