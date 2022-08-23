Fred Maahs Jr. joins the consulting team at Medical Tourism Training
Two experts join forces to expand accessible travel and medical tourism.NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Tourism Training is pleased to announce that Mr. Fred Maahs Jr. has joined its team to provide consulting and training services.
Fred founded Maahs Travels in 2021 to focus on making travel and tourism more accessible. His services include providing accessibility, diversity, and inclusion training as well as defining market potential and strategies to attract more people to global destinations. Mr. Maahs has worked with governments, airports and airlines, hotels and travel destinations in the Caribbean, Dubai, Jordan, Portugal, the UK, Israel, and the United States. His portfolio of clients is continually expanding to address accessibility solutions in Asia and South America.
Also, Fred is a partner and Chief Operating Officer of Travel for All, a company that provides global, accessible, and inclusive travel experiences tailored to the unique needs of each traveler. Fred is Editor of Mélange Accessibility for All magazine. He served on then President-Elect Joe Biden’s Disability Policy Committee.
The relationship between the two companies has a natural connection. Medical Tourism Training offers its consulting and training services to a wide audience of public and private sector individuals and entities engaged in health travel. Many, if not most, of those travelers have a temporary or permanent disability that may be related to the purpose of seeking medical treatment outside their usual residence. Medical tourists need and consume many of the same services utilized by persons with disabilities such as those provided by Travel for All.
According to Ms. Elizabeth Ziemba, President of Medical Tourism Training, “It is my pleasure to welcome Fred as an experienced and valued member to our consulting and training team. He and I have extensively discussed the similarities between accessible travel and medical tourism. By joining forces, each sector can benefit from the services of the other. Our first steps together were the web-seminar, A Billion-Dollar Untapped Market for Travel, Tourism & Hospitality: Persons with Disabilities, delivered earlier this year, and the recent article, Expanding the Definition of “Access” in Medical Tourism to Grow Market Share. We have much more planned to improve the access to and quality of travel for everyone.”
Both Fred and Elizabeth will be presenting at conferences this fall. Mr. Maahs will be speaking at Access Israel International Conference on September 11 and 12. Ms. Ziemba will participate in the CIHT Conference, Croatia, and a medical tourism Congress in Argentina in October. Mutual goals for the future include collaborating on web-seminars, speaking engagements, articles, and more to bring together the worlds of medical travel and accessible travel.
About Fred Maahs Jr., Founder of Maahs Travels and Partner and COO of Travel for All
Fred suffered a spinal cord injury and became paralyzed from the chest down just days before starting his first year in college. He has used a wheelchair ever since. After obtaining degrees in Business and Marketing, Mr. Maahs spent more than 30 years as a corporate executive working for Fortune 100 and Fortune 30 companies traveling the world, building his expertise and reputation as an internationally recognized disability rights advocate, keynote speaker, and accessibility travel and tourism expert. His achievements include Founder of Maahs Travels and COO of Travel for All as well as serving on national and international organizations including President Biden’s Disability Policy Committee. Mr. Maahs can be reached at fred@maahstravels.com.
About Elizabeth Ziemba, Founder and President of Medical Tourism Training
Elizabeth Ziemba is a pioneer in health travel as President & Founder of Medical Tourism Training focused on expanding access to quality healthcare services around the world. She delivers consulting and training services for clients in the wellness, health, and medical travel sectors as well as hospitality services with innovative, practical, evidence-based solutions for business development and economic growth. Elizabeth promotes accreditation & certification as Regional Director for Temos International Healthcare Accreditation covering the US, Caribbean, Mexico, & Latin America. She has a Master of Public Health degree from Boston University of Public Health and Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University School of Law. Ms. Ziemba can be reached at eziemba@medicaltourismtraining.com
