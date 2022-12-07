Steven King Sues God Is Dope, LLC, God Is Dope Foundation, Inc. and Sharod Simpson for Trademark Infringement
Steven King d/b/a If Love Is a Drug…God is Dope , filed a lawsuit in Atlanta for trademark infringement, unfair competition and false designation of origin.
Steven King, an upstanding and honorable man, had his trademark infringed and did not reap the millions of dollars he was entitled to earn. We look forward to our day in Court.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plaintiff in this case, Steven King d/b/a If Love Is a Drug…God is Dope, has filed a lawsuit against God Is Dope, LLC, God Is Dope Foundation, Inc. and Sharod Simpson for federal and common law trademark infringement, unfair competition and false designation of origin. The case (Case #1:22-cv-03926-LMM) has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division, the city and state in which Plaintiffs reside and conduct business.
— James Walker, Jr.
After medical and personal crises, King wanted to share his faith that he felt got him through the tough times. To him this is a spiritual growth and life affirming change movement. He created the mantra “If Love Is a Drug…God Is Dope” and began to market T shirts and other apparel bearing the phrase, that was first used by the Plaintiff in 2012 on social media, a full three years before Defendants began their sales and marketing of clothing that the Trademark Office (USPTO) stated would cause a “likelihood of confusion” due to the name and the similarity of the product, which was actually of inferior quality, further compromising the Plaintiff’s ability to continue to succeed. Despite that notification from the USPTO, Defendants continued to market and sell their products for financial gain.
King has served in ministries in various capacities to pay forward and show his gratitude for the faith that has sustained him. King’s business was doing very well, selling in Louisiana, Florida (King lives in Jacksonville) and Georgia until Defendants began to produce their knockoffs. This activity seems to be commonplace for Simpson who has a history that reflects other infringements, notably Burberry and Gucci.
In addition to using and threatening the goodwill and the recognition value of the plaintiff’s long and short marks, the Defendants falsely claimed that 100% of the money would be donated to charity or the families of victims, exploiting headline individuals including George Floyd and Kobe Bryant.
The Plaintiff, represented by copyright and trademark attorney James Walker, Jr. of Walker and Associates in Atlanta, is seeking an injunction against Defendants to cease and desist manufacturing of any of the merchandise that is the subject of this matter, and the dissolution of any merchandise bearing the Plaintiff’s mark or any imitation of the mark. In addition, Walker has asked for payment of Plaintiff’s lost profits as well as those gained by the Defendants from infringed merchandise as well as the transfer of ownership of the domain names using the mark, to Plaintiff. Punitive and exemplary damages are also being sought.
Walker explained, "It is so unfortunate that Mr. Steven King, an upstanding and honorable man, had his trademark infringed and did not reap the millions of dollars he was entitled to earn. We look forward to our day in Court and to bringing him justice after years of misappropriation of his intellectual property. We also want to return the concept to its higher purpose not just one of material gain."
