New Iowa 17 overpass in Boone to be celebrated December 7

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 5, 2022 – The City of Boone, Boone County, Iowa Department of Transportation, and Fareway Stores, Inc., invite you to join them in celebrating the opening of the Iowa 17 overpass at a ceremony Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

When: Wednesday, December 7 at 3:00 p.m.
Where: Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 1900 Lakewood Dr, Boone

The Iowa DOT constructed the overpass to improve your safety and traffic flow in the area by allowing traffic to move over a busy Union Pacific Railroad track without having to stop. Large trucks and other vehicles will be able to access the Boone Industrial Park and other destinations much more safely and efficiently. Two nearby gravel railroad crossings, as well as the crossing at the site of the new structure, will be closed due to the new overpass.

“These are big projects that require a lot of collaboration,” said City of Boone Mayor John Slight. “We celebrate the completion of the project, but more importantly, it is a celebration of community partners coming together to support growth.”

The overpass is a result of private and public partnerships between the Iowa Department of Transportation, the City of Boone, Boone County, Fareway, and the Union Pacific Railroad, who each contributed financially to the project. The total cost of the project was $20.2 million.

“We want to thank area businesses, and local and state officials who formed the public-private partnership to make this overpass a reality,” said Reynolds W. Cramer, CEO of Fareway. “This infrastructure is necessary for our organization and other Boone Industrial Park businesses. It addresses safety, business, and existing capacity concerns while supporting future growth for the area.”

The Iowa 17 overpass is anticipated to be open to the public in December.

Iowa DOT Contact: Tony Gustafson at tony.gustafson@iowadot.us or 515-239-1430

