ICYMI: FDLE and HSI agents arrest Milton man for illicit sexual acts against minors

December 3, 2022

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Jason R. Moore, 42, of Milton, following an investigation involving child sexual abuse.



In addition to the federal charges, Moore also faces state charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12, FSS 800.04(5)(b), from 2006 in Pensacola. Moore was a preacher who led missionary trips in Florida, throughout the United States, Canada and Fiji.



If you have any information involving Jason R. Moore and his contact with minors, and would like to speak with an investigator, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 850-595-2100.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

