Insights Into The Global Smart Insulin Pens Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Smart Insulin Pens Market Report 2022” forecasts the smart insulin pens market share to reach a value of $0.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global smart insulin pens market is expected to grow to $0.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

An accurate dose of insulin can be achieved than a vial or a syringe with an insulin pen.

Smart Insulin Pens Market Trends

The next generation of smart insulin pens goes far beyond memory storage. They help in calculating personalized doses, track glucose continuously, and connect with apps of smartphones to visualize the data. In 2019, Novo Nordisk and Abbott partnered to integrate insulin dose data into the digital health tools which aim at connecting key technologies such as continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pens thus simplifying diabetes management. The NovoPen 6 and the NovoPen Echo Plus pens will be able to connect to the Dexcom G6 CGM and the Diasend diabetes management platform (Glooko). In 2019, Companion Medical announced that the Bluetooth-enabled InPen which takes away the guesswork from dosing insulin with an in-app bolus calculator that uses precise carbohydrate ratios and correction factors and calculates the personalized insulin doses. This enhances the ease of usage of smart insulin pens which is expected to boost the market.

Smart Insulin Pens Market Overview

The smart insulin pens market consists of sales of smart insulin pens which allows to dial the insulin dose accurately and related products. The smart insulin pens are injector pens with the needle that help people with diabetes to manage insulin delivery. It is connected with a smartphone app that automatically records the dosing information of each injection and provides assistance with dosing.

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: First Generation Pens, Second Generation Pens (Bluetooth Enabled, USB Connected)

• By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Home Care Settings

• By Usability: Prefilled, Reusable

• By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Companion Medical, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamesco Co. Ltd., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Digital Medics Pvt Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Insulet Corporation, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co. Ltd

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides smart insulin pens global market outlook and in-depth smart insulin pens global market research. The market report analyzes smart insulin pens global market size, smart insulin pens market segments, smart insulin pens market growth drivers, smart insulin pens market growth across geographies, and smart insulin pens market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

