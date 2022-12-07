Business Reporter: Sharing patient data to minimise waiting lists and inequalities
How regional partnerships of health organisations can help address burning issuesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Karina Malhotra, Managing Director of Acumentice, talks about how data sharing enabled by connectivity and data security can help at a time when millions in the UK are waiting to have access to planned care. During the Covid pandemic, healthcare made great strides in digitalisation, but these deployments were often disconnected projects that lack interoperability when it comes to integrating them into a centralised system. To address disparities between locally available healthcare services and the number of patients waiting for a treatment or surgery, health and social care organisations have recently been structured into regional partnerships. As a result, the visibility of patient pathways has grown and their joint management in larger geographical units is increasing efficiencies.
By integrating data from different areas of health service provision, it’s possible to get a 360 view of a patient’s interactions with healthcare and understand their holistic needs. However, as patient data includes various types of sensitive and Personally Identifiable Information (PII), integration also raises serious concerns about data security that need to be addressed for compliance, as well as to reassure patients that their information is in safe hands. Sharing data between health and social care institutions on a regional level can not only help shorten waiting times, but also identify significant health inequalities and take action to reduce them.
To learn more about data integration efforts in health and social care, read the article.
