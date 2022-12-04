Pacific Resort Aitutaki Wins at HM Awards 2022

Pacific Resort Aitutaki is thrilled to be recognised and awarded for its five-star character-infused resort at the prestigious HM Awards 2022.

The 2022 awards were hosted by HM magazine, and almost 50 categories were presented on the night to deserving winners across a range of categories, from people and departments to properties and chains, in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific; this honour recognises Pacific Resort Hotel Group as the very best of the best in the South Pacific!

PRHG have been awarded in the following HM Awards categories:

South Pacific Property 2022: Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Cook Islands

The South Pacific region defined in these awards includes Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, French Polynesia, and Samoa, among other Pacific nations.

