Submit Release
News Search

There were 315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,232 in the last 365 days.

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Wins at HM Awards 2022

Pacific Resort Aitutaki is thrilled to be recognised and awarded for its five-star character-infused resort at the prestigious HM Awards 2022.

The 2022 awards were hosted by HM magazine, and almost 50 categories were presented on the night to deserving winners across a range of categories, from people and departments to properties and chains, in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific; this honour recognises Pacific Resort Hotel Group as the very best of the best in the South Pacific!

PRHG have been awarded in the following HM Awards categories:
South Pacific Property 2022: Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Cook Islands

The South Pacific region defined in these awards includes Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, French Polynesia, and Samoa, among other Pacific nations.

For more information on the HM Awards, please Click Here.

You just read:

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Wins at HM Awards 2022

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.