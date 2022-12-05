Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 06, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 06, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens City of Nelsonville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Pusheta Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark West Central Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Clermont Village of Chilo
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Bedford Heights
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
East Cleveland Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ohio Lottery Commission
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Darke Darke County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Defiance Tiffin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Franklin Truro Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Fulton Amboy Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Greene Village of Yellow Springs
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Forest Park
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination
Henry Henry County South Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Saline Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Lawrence Windsor Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Licking Etna Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination
Logan Village of Huntsville
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain County Community College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas University of Toledo
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Coldwater Exempted Village School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Coldwater Exempted Village School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
City of Celina
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Sinclair Community College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Village of Lewisburg
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Preble Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Putnam Village of Continental
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Richland Mifflin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Shelby McLean Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Village of Magnolia
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Brookfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Trumbull County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Lordstown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Union Central Ohio Youth Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

