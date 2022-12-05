Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 06, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|City of Nelsonville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Pusheta Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Brown
|Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|West Central Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Village of Chilo
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Bedford Heights
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|East Cleveland Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Lottery Commission
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Darke County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Tiffin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Truro Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Fulton
|Amboy Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Village of Yellow Springs
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Forest Park
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|Henry
|Henry County South Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Saline Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Lawrence
|Windsor Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Etna Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|Logan
|Village of Huntsville
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Community College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|University of Toledo
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Coldwater Exempted Village School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Coldwater Exempted Village School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|City of Celina
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Sinclair Community College Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Village of Lewisburg
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Preble Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Village of Continental
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Mifflin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Shelby
|McLean Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Village of Magnolia
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Brookfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Trumbull County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Lordstown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Union
|Central Ohio Youth Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.