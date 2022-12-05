Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 06, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 06, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens City of Nelsonville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize Pusheta Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark West Central Ohio Port Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Clermont Village of Chilo

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Bedford Heights

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit IPA

East Cleveland Public Library

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Ohio Lottery Commission

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Darke Darke County Visitors Bureau

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Defiance Tiffin Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Franklin Truro Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Fulton Amboy Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Greene Village of Yellow Springs

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of Forest Park

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination Henry Henry County South Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Jefferson Saline Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Lawrence Windsor Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Licking Etna Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination Logan Village of Huntsville

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain County Community College Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas University of Toledo

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Coldwater Exempted Village School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Coldwater Exempted Village School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination City of Celina

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Montgomery Sinclair Community College Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Preble West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Village of Lewisburg

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Preble Shawnee Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Putnam Village of Continental

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Richland Mifflin Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Shelby McLean Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Village of Magnolia

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Brookfield Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Trumbull County Agricultural Society

12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Lordstown

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Union Central Ohio Youth Center

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures