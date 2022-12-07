Jumpstart Foundry Wraps Up Another Record-Breaking Year

The healthcare innovation fund reveals its final cohort of 2022

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based healthcare innovation fund Jumpstart Foundry (JSF) announces today its final cohort of 2022.

The fund, which invests in a new cohort of pre-seed healthcare companies biannually, has chosen 17 startups for their Fall 2022 round of funding. This brings the fund’s deal total to 35 companies in 2022– a record-breaking number for JSF.

The startups in the JSF Fall 2022 Cohort were carefully selected out of 225+ applications received. The wide range of solutions reflected in the JSF Fall 2022 Cohort is a testament to the fund’s focus on addressing the greater-than-ever demand for healthcare innovation.

“The JSF Fall Cohort, complimented by the 18 investments made this spring, is amongst the most impressive we have seen to-date,” said Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors. Edwards went on to say, “The mix of healthcare innovation in this cohort is equally as impressive, from custom wearables, new models of care, improved access to clinical trials and health education, to digital health solutions and novel care coordination solutions. This round is packed full of future solutions that will make something better in healthcare.”

The news of the JSF Fall 2022 Cohort arrives amid a pivotal season for Jumpstart Foundry, following their October debut as a publicly-marketed fund. JSF leadership remains dedicated to seeking out the country’s most promising early-stage healthcare innovations while also lowering the barrier to healthcare venture investing.

Haley “Zap” Zapolski, Managing Director of Jumpstart Foundry, added, “We’re excited to grow our brand to recruit more investors into the fund and then turn around to invest into more great founders!”

All companies selected to join the Jumpstart Foundry Portfolio receive an investment of $150,000 via standard post-money SAFE notes in addition to enrollment into Jumpstart Insight, the JSF-exclusive program that focuses on empowering and educating early-stage healthcare founders.

Click here to see the full list of companies included in the JSF Fall 2022 Cohort.

If you’d like to find out how to submit your healthcare startup for funding consideration or request information on investing with Jumpstart Foundry, visit jsf.co.

About Jumpstart Foundry

Jumpstart Foundry is a pre-seed healthcare innovation fund based in Nashville, TN. Previously named one of the most active funds of its kind in the nation, Jumpstart Foundry makes 35-40 investments in early-stage, US-based healthcare startups each year.