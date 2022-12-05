IAL Leads Letter Calling on House GOP Leadership to Launch Congressional Investigation into ArvanCloud

ArvanCloud Corporate Logo

The time is now for a Congressional investigation to be launched in tandem to the EU’s investigation to find out once and for all if AC has any business dealings or partnerships in America.” — Bryan E. Leib, Executive Director, Iranian Americans for Liberty

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) along with 9 leading U.S., Canadian, and European groups are calling for a Congressional investigation into the U.S. business dealings of ArvanCloud (AC) and anyone associated to AC in America after the European Union recently announced massive sanctions against AC. We believe that several AC former executives are now located in the United States in new roles with major U.S tech companies.

In a letter addressed to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, IAL requests House GOP Leadership launches a congressional investigation in January 2023 into ArvanCloud.

AC is being accusing of helping the Iranian government build a national Internet apparatus, helping the regime cut off the Internet in Iran from the rest of the world thereby playing a key role in silencing the voices of the Iranian people during the November 2019 protests inside Iran in which the Islamic Regime killed over 1,500 innocent Iranian men, women and children and the ongoing uprising that is happening now.

The EU’s statement said in part: "ArvanCloud was involved in the Iranian government's censorship and efforts to shut down the internet in response to recent protests in Iran."

The letter was led by IAL and cosigned by the following organizations: Zionist Organization of America, Constitutionalist Party of Iran, Persian American Civic Action Network, American Mideast Coalition for Democracy, European Iranian Association for Peace and Friendship (EIAPF), The Association for the Promotion of Open Society (APOS), Council of Iranian Canadians, Roulah Foundation, Association of Iranian Athletes for Freedom

The Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) represents a bi-partisan community of Iranian Americans working to strengthen and support US foreign policy and national security solutions that bring democracy, human rights accountability, and freedom of speech to Iranians living under the oppressive, totalitarian Islamic Republic Regime in Iran. IAL seeks and promote active advocacy from Iranian Americans and the greater Iranian diaspora. We advocate for common-sense foreign policy solutions that improve the everyday lives of Iranians and also strengthen the national security of the United States. IAL is a 501(c)(4) organization which primarily focuses on nonpartisan education and advocacy on behalf of Iranian Americans