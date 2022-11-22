IAL Thanks Rep. Michelle Steel and Rep. Carlos Gimenez for Supporting the Iranian People

We are thankful to members of congress such as Congressman Gimenez and Congresswoman Steel who routinely use their powerful voice(s) in Congress to support the Iranian people. ” — Bryan E. Leib, Executive Director, Iranian Americans for Liberty

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) thank Representative Michelle Steel (CA-48) and Representative Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) for publishing powerful videos supporting the liberty seeking Iranian people as the uprising continues inside the Islamic Republic of Iran. IAL is proud to have worked closely with these Members of Congress on these videos.

Please see below for an excerpt of each of their video messages.

Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48):

""Iranians have shown what it means to risk everything for a chance at freedom. They're inspiration to us. I stand w/ them in their fight for a country free from oppression where they can build a life of dignity & prosperity. I am proud to stand with the people of #Iran in their fight for a country free from oppression where they can build a life of dignity and prosperity. Thank you IAL for your important work to bring awareness to this issue!"

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (FL-26):

"Our message to the Iranian people is we hear you, we see you, and we support you. As a member of the US Congress, I am absolutely committed to holding the murderous regime accountable for its countless crimes against the people of Iran."

The Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) represents a bi-partisan community of Iranian Americans working to strengthen and support US foreign policy and national security solutions that bring democracy, human rights accountability, and freedom of speech to Iranians living under the oppressive, totalitarian Islamic Republic Regime in Iran. IAL seeks and promote active advocacy from Iranian Americans and the greater Iranian diaspora. We advocate for common-sense foreign policy solutions that improve the everyday lives of Iranians and also strengthen the national security of the United States. IAL is a 501(c)(4) organization which primarily focuses on nonpartisan education and advocacy on behalf of Iranian Americans

