IAL Leads Letter to European Leaders Calling for More Sanctions & Cutting Diplomatic Ties with Islamic Republic of Iran

The time is now for European Leaders to show the world through immediate actions, not statements, that they support the liberty-seeking Iranian people - not the Islamic Regime in Tehran.” — Bryan E. Leib, Executive Director, Iranian Americans for Liberty

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL), joined by the Constitutional Party of Iran (CPI), American Mideast Coalition for Democracy (AMCD), Persian American Civic Action Network (PACAN), European Iranian Association for Peace and Friendship (EIAPF), Council of Iranian Canadians (CIC) and The Association for the Promotion of Open Society (APOS) published a letter to European leaders.

The letter was addressed to the Honorable Charlie Weimers (Member of European Parliament, Sweden), Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni (Prime Minster of Italy, Honorable Emmanuel Macron (President of France), The Right Honorable Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister of the United Kingdom), and the Honorable Olaf Scholz (Chancellor of Germany).

The letter calls for these European leaders to immediately halt all trade activities with the Islamic Republic of Iran and to enact tougher sanctions on all Islamic Regime officials. In addition, the letter calls on European leaders to immediately cut all diplomatic ties with the Islamic Regime in Tehran and to recall all ambassadors.

Excerpt of the letter:

"We are writing this letter as a diverse group of Iranians and Middle Eastern organizations in the diaspora to bring to your attention the uprising that has been going on in our homeland of Iran for the past six weeks. We would like to ask for your help to make your policies and actions consistent with your core values as European leaders.

While the protests started against the murder of an Iranian girl, Mahsa Amini at the hands of the Sharia Police, it soon spread to issues beyond mandatory Hijab and Sharia Law, turning into a full-fledged movement to overthrow the entire Islamic Republic theocracy.

Your years of silence and appeasement policy has empowered the nefarious Islamic leadership in Tehran to openly admit to its role in providing Russia with suicide drones to target civilians in Ukraine.

In the face of this blatant violation of international treaties, European governments have thus far, exercised reluctance, to hold the Islamic Regime accountable. Europe suffers from a lack of strategic vision and lucid policy to restore international order. It is vitally urgent to bring this vision back in focus."

Link to full letter: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sfMI4Bm23oCLKoajKpVZ74LPxC4ZFNVO/view