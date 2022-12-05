SCCG Partners with Gaming Studio and Platform Provider Bee-Fee LTD for Online Casino Distribution in North America

SCCG + Bee Fee Press Release Icon SCCG Management Logo Bee Fee Logo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a strategic partnership with gaming studio and platform provider, Bee-Fee LTD. Providing business development, and strategic advisory services for the distribution of their integrative platforms and services for iGaming in North America.

Stephen Crystal said of the partnership “Bee-Fee is the complete package for game development in the online casino industry and we are eager to grow their presence in North America. Bee-Fee develops platforms that are fully integrated with all leading providers. Not only are they industry leaders in slot game development, they also offer services that provide Land-Based Points, E-wallet services, and the ability to develop custom games exclusive to your platform. With our extensive network of online casinos in the SCCG eco-system, we look forward to distributing their industry-leading products and services across North America.”

Adam Lamentowicz, Shareholder of Bee-Fee LTD. said, “The North America gaming market space is of strategic importance for BeeFee (BF Games) going forward. We are determined and have been investing heavily in our products to ensure the United States becomes our key jurisdiction, while the iGaming industry in the US experiences strong growth in the coming years. We are very happy to partner up with SCCG's strong team of professionals led by Stephen A. Crystal, trusting this team's support will bring great value to our expansion strategy".

Bee-Fee develops innovative platforms for Online Casinos and Sports Betting which are fully integrated with all leading providers. They are Slot Game Developers offering clients the possibility to order the bespoke games fully exclusive to the client’s platform. Their fully featured back office provides every necessary service – from the best design, through software APIs, game and payment management, to e-mail marketing tools. Bee-Fee also provides legal advisors and technical support 24/7. Their analytical tools and engine management will allow partners to achieve operational goals and reach revenue targets. Bee-Fee Ltd. offers exclusive affiliate programs to its partners. They collaborate with many individual affiliates and companies, thanks to their highly profitable and customizable range of products. SCCG has years of experience bringing game content to existing platforms and an ecosystem filled with complementary companies in the iGaming space.

ABOUT BEEFEE LTD.

Founded in 2013 Bee-Fee Ltd. is a recognized global developer of sports betting and casino platforms, provider of Land-Based Points, payment service ‘Paymenticon’ and recognized publisher of video slot games. Creative team and close cooperation with leading gaming providers has allowed to create a state of the art products that has attracted million players. Our aim is to bring new quality into existing legacy gaming market.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

CONTACT