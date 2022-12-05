Kleer Wins Third Consecutive Dental Townie Choice Award®

Kleer wins the Dental Townie Choice Award® based on its ease of use, dedication to product innovation, and world-class customer support.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleer, the leader in subscription dentistry, wins Dentaltown’s 2022 Dental Townie Choice Award® in the Dental Membership Plans category for the third consecutive year.

For over two decades, Townies have been casting their ballots to help Dentaltown create the Townie Choice Awards: a comprehensive list of the year’s most peer-recommended products and services in dentistry. Townie Choice Award winners are recognized as the most reliable and reputable in the industry.

Since its inception in 2017, Kleer has provided dental practices with a unique solution that enables them to offer subscription-based dental membership plans directly to patients and employers. Informed by thousands of hours of market research and a thorough understanding of why dentists struggle to manage PPOs and be profitable, Kleer’s platform and robust service offerings equip dental teams with the tools to improve patient access to care and increase practice production and profitability.

Kleer was first awarded the honor in 2020 when the dental membership plan category was established, and then again in 2021. This year’s award is a testament to Kleer’s powerful yet easy-to-use software, continued dedication to product innovation, and world-class customer support, helping fuel patient engagement and practice success.

"We are extremely honored to have been voted a Townie Choice Award winner for the third year in a row," said Dave Monahan, CEO and co-founder of Kleer. "Improving patients' access to care and helping practices be successful is what we're passionate about—and to be recognized by our peers as the leading dental membership plan is a true testament to the hard work of our team and the community we've built along the way."

To learn more about Dentaltown’s 2022 Dental Townie Choice Awards® and to see the full list of winners, please visit dentaltown.com.

About Kleer

Kleer combines an advanced, cloud-based platform with personalized support to ensure practice’s have everything they need to easily and quickly design, implement, and professionally manage a successful membership plan. Kleer integrates directly with practice management software to unleash unprecedented automation, growth and performance. Kleer has helped over 7,000+ dentists increase patient access to care by providing a smarter way to deliver dental coverage.

To learn more, visit kleer.com.